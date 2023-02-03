Behind the 'productive paranoia' that makes Chibuzo Agbo great

Chibuzo Agbo was still in high school, still deciding on his next destination. He was a star at Saint Augustine High in San Diego, in the thick of recruitment and the whole process of being courted by basketball coaches from all over the country.

His mother, Toni, went to a seminar along with a bunch of parents who also had kids getting recruited. The speaker said something she’ll never forget, a phrase that can only be uttered in San Diego and a few other places in America.

“The biggest thing about recruiting athletes out of San Diego,” the speaker said, “is getting them to leave this place that’s a golf resort.”

Agbo did not just leave San Diego, but chose to go to college in the antithesis of a golf resort: Lubbock, Texas. He spent two years sitting the bench at Texas Tech. “Wrong place, wrong time,” Agbo says now.

Seeking a fresh start, he jumped in the transfer portal and, again, did not choose that golf-resort setting. He opted for Boise. Colder. Further from his family. And just like San Diego and Lubbock, he said, Boise is home.

He has started every game for Boise State this season, a lethal outside shooter who’s averaging nearly a dozen points a game. Agbo is a marvel to watch. He somehow simultaneously makes the game of basketball look really hard and really easy at the same time.

For instance: A majority of Agbo’s 48 triples this season are not wide open. Not even close. Most of the time, he’s got a defender basically sweating on his shoes. But Agbo is 6-foot-7 with arms long enough to tie his shoes standing up. So he just pops up, springing into the air as his shot releases over the outstretched arm of his opponent.

The answer to why Agbo’s shot looks so pretty is also the answer to why Agbo is a chameleon, able to seamlessly blend into any environment.

Said his high school coach, Mike Haupt: “The gym kind of looks the same wherever you go.”

• • •

Agbo does not describe himself as a perfectionist. He likes a different term, picked up from a book he read for class, “Great by Choice,” by Jim Collins.

“Productive paranoia,” Agbo said. “It kind of helped me understand myself because by putting in this work, it just helps me feel more confident when I go into the game.”

The origins of his productive paranoia go back a while.

Agbo has always been big. He was a 13-pound baby so large the nurses started calling him “Bubba.” Throughout youth sports, no one believed his age. When he was in elementary school, Toni Agbo oversaw the school’s yearbook and remembers how, in every picture, the heads of Chibuzo’s classmates came to his waist.

Haupt first saw Agbo when he was in middle school, playing club basketball with Haupt’s son, Luke. Two things stuck out.

The first: “Oh my god,” Haupt said. “This kid’s the same age as my son?!”

The second: “In terms of basketball ability, he was not there. … They didn’t let him dribble. They didn’t let him shoot it. He kind of just stood under the basket.”

Agbo was big. Almost too big. He played upright, like he had a metal pole through his back. When Haupt got him to Saint Augustine, the first order of business was teaching Agbo to lower his body about four inches when he dribbled. He was powerful, but he was not fluid.

His shot was good, above-average even. But Agbo didn’t trust it. If he missed a shot, he thought something was wrong.

“No, Chibuzo,” Haupt would tell him. “There’s nothing wrong. It just didn’t go in that time.”

Haupt says all this to emphasize an important point: Agbo’s success is not the product of a basketball phenom who was always leaps better than his peers.

“That shows you how hard he works,” Haupt said. “For him to be as good as he is, he had to put a lot of time in.”

Hard work was ingrained in Agbo and his sister since birth. His father, Chibuzo Agbo Sr., left Nigeria in 1986, boarding a plane alone and landing in New York. He spent a year in the Big Apple, then moved west and enrolled at San Diego State, where he met his wife, Toni. They have excelled in careers that raise your IQ level just by saying the title.

Chibuzo Agbo Sr. is a cyber security engineer in defense. Toni Agbo is a system analyst in technology. They are both very dedicated to their careers. Heck, they are dedicated to whatever they are passionate about. Toni to Bible study, Chibuzo Sr. to the gym (“Chibuzo’s dad looks like he could be a free safety, Mike Haupt joked).

“It is the culture they have seen in the household,” Toni Agbo said. “This very strong work ethic. It wasn’t something that we preached. But it was something that was modeled.”

• • •

The key to guiding a perfectionist, err, someone who has productive paranoia, is changing what perfect looks like.

Back in high school, Mike Haupt could not get Agbo out of the gym. Which is what every coach says, but what few coaches admit is telling a kid to stop going to the gym. Agbo was doing so many workouts at one point that he was developing tendonitis in his left knee.

Agbo would workout in the morning, then that paranoia would set in. OK, that workout was good. But I need a great workout.

Haupt pleaded with Agbo.

“That’s not efficient,” Haupt said. “Kids don’t understand. At some point, your body gives out. And, so, the hardest part for me with him (was saying), ‘OK, let’s make sure you’re great for a short amount of time rather than being pretty good for three hours.”

Luke Haupt, who played with Agbo at Saint Augustine, remembers the same thing.

When something didn’t go Agbo’s way, Luke said, he wanted it to be perfect. But rather than wishing for perfection, he worked for it.

“Because of that, if it didn’t go well,” Luke said, “he was right back in the gym the next day. The next morning. Staying late and making sure that that won’t happen again.”

“When you have perfectionists, they’re not comfortable with making mistakes,” BSU coach Leon Rice said of Agbo. “I’m like, ‘Hey, this mistake you’re making, you won’t be making it a month from now, two months from now. It’s OK.’”

To watch Agbo play at ExtraMile Arena these days, it is hard to see that perfectionist. What comes through clearer is a guy not lacking any confidence. Rarely does Agbo pass up an open shot. If his first couple triples don’t fall, he keeps shooting … and keeps shooting.

For example: He was not good in his first three games at Boise State. He’d make a mistake, then another would follow. After those three games, Agbo had more fouls than points.

Mike Haupt knew Agbo was in a funk. The perfectionist struggling with not being perfect. Haupt talked with Rice and BSU assistant Mike Burns. Then he called Agbo and kept it simple.

“Hey, you’re a good player,” Haupt said he told him. “Just take a deep breath. Everything is going to be fine. You can’t score 20 points on one shot.”

Agbo relaxed, then did what he does best. He kept shooting … and shooting. In that fourth game, he dropped 24 points. Two games later, he tallied 20.

A few weeks later, Agbo reached back out to Haupt and sent him a two-word text: Thanks coach.

Haupt called him. “What are you thanking me for?” He said.

“Just know that I’m playing better,” Agbo said, “and I just know you’re always there for me.”