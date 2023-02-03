Read full article on original website
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
Lawton Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. president talks service
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The president of the Lawton chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated came in-studio Wednesday to talk about the organization. Will Scott leads the Eta Xi Lambda chapter of the organization. He said he’s been a member since 1974, when he was in college at Stillman College in Alabama.
Gateway Success Center donates items and funds to the Lawton Animal Welfare
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Staff and students at the Gateway Success Center held a birthday “pawty” for Ralphie the dog to celebrate him turning ten. The party occurred inside the Douglas Learning Center around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. For the past five years, Ralphie has celebrated...
Lawton residents tell city how to improve Elmer Thomas Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents voiced their opinions and concerns about Elmer Thomas Park in a meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the Banquet Room at Lawton City Hall. The Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is getting feedback from the community on amenities to add to...
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
Sources: Fort Sill Commander Suspended from Duty for Allegedly Breaking Hunting Rules on Base
The commanding general of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, was temporarily suspended from duty Friday as part of an investigation into allegations of repeated violations of hunting rules on base, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, an artillery officer, was suspended in the midst...
Lawton holding two public input meetings this month
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation department is hosting a public input meeting regarding Elmer Thomas Park on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall. The Parks & Recreation Department is seeking ideas and opinions...
Menes Temple #32 set for annual pancake fundraiser in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Temple #32 in Lawton is getting ready for its pancake fundraiser. The event will be held at VFW Post 1193 on 2nd Street, on Saturday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The non-profit organization is asking for $10 donations for a full...
Fort Sill Commander suspended
FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations. According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending […]
Lawton FFA raises money for program with 10th annual fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and Lawton FFA partnered to put on their annual Pie Auction fundraiser. The fundraiser started at noon on Sunday at the Life Ready Center.. FFA students baked a variety of treats, including pie, to be auctioned off. The money raised will help...
LPD says missing man, weekend shooting could be connected
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who may have been a victim in a shooting. On Monday, LPD released a missing person announcement and said they were looking for a man named Michael Conner. Police had no other information, other than to say he was missing.
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A house was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out in northern Comanche County on Monday night. The Edgewater Park Fire Department responded to a fire on NE Track Rd, a few miles south of Apache at 9:15 p.m. When fire crews arrived, an unoccupied home was fully engulfed. It took two hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
Lawton antique store closing soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Antiques by Helen has been a part of Lawton for over 40 years but now it’s time to say goodbye. The store is filled with antiques from the late 19th to early 20th century. Store owner Helen Jones said antiques have always been a part...
Lawton’s lodging tax revenues aren’t meeting projections
LAWTON — Lawton’s lodging tax is generating less revenue for fiscal year 2022-2023 than city officials had anticipated, which may force them to rethink the way they allocated those dollars. Finance director Joe Don Dunham discussed the situation with the Lawton City Council on Jan. 24, but the...
Warm Temperatures on Monday, and Cold Front Tuesday Morning Brings Rain | 2/5 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today was a great day for being outside. Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 60s across the region, and skies were clear all day long. Tomorrow will begin with temperatures in the 40s out the door, but will reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. skies will be partly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight’s cold front brings temperature swing and numerous rain showers for tomorrow | 2/6 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! High dewpoints across eastern counties could lead to the development of light & patchy fog, reducing visibility heading out the door. This should dissipate sometime after sunrise due to winds picking up out of the south today at 10-15 mph. Heading throughout the morning hours we will see clouds gradually building in, becoming partly cloudy by lunchtime. Highs today will be very warm, topping out in the low/mid 70s with areas in far western Texoma potentially reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. The factors leading to these warm temperatures will be both the southerly winds and prefrontal warming ahead of a cold front that is expected to move through tonight.
