Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone investor morale rises for fourth month in a row
BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone improved for the fourth month in a row in February to reach its highest level since March 2022, but remained in negative territory as the possibility of a stagnant economy comes into focus, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan Jan exports down for 5th month, China shipments slump
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s exports fell for a fifth straight month in January due to a deteriorating global economy and factory closures during the long Lunar New Year holiday, with the outlook remaining poor in the short term. Exports dropped 21.2% by value last month from a year...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil interest-rate cuts seen kicking off in Nov, cenbank survey shows
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Private economists now expect Brazil’s central bank to start cutting rates in November rather than September, a bank survey showed on Monday, after policymakers alerted last week that they were looking at holding rates longer than the market expected. The central bank signaled in its...
104.1 WIKY
Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near
LONDON(Reuters) – Australia was the latest major central bank to raise rates and on Tuesday hinted at further hikes, even as most major central banks steadily move closer to a pause in aggressive monetary tightening as inflationary pressures show signs of easing. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve implemented...
104.1 WIKY
Some European firms may reverse last year’s big price hikes
LONDON (Reuters) – Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased, potentially providing some relief to consumers. The projected cuts are the latest sign that inflation in the euro zone has...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
104.1 WIKY
Big move for dollar not a given for next three months: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s recent comeback may not be indicative of a new broad trend, with FX strategists in a Reuters poll split on the greenback’s path in the next few months, suggesting volatility will dominate currency markets in the short run. Having fallen about 1.5%...
104.1 WIKY
Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes
(Reuters) – Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market’s post-pandemic rebound thrives as wealthy consumers...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen meets expected earnings forecast for 2022, net cash flow below target
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported a return on sales of 22.5 billion euros ($24.10 billion) in 2022 off sales of 279 billion euros, yielding an earnings margin of 8.1%, in line with the carmaker’s forecast. Net cash flow was significantly below target at 5 billion euros, down from...
104.1 WIKY
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) – German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock...
104.1 WIKY
ECB to zero in on soured loans this year as economy slows
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank supervisors will zero in on bad loans this year after finding that some euro zone banks had set too little money aside for them or were slow in recognising the problem, the ECB said on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB...
104.1 WIKY
Equinor raises energy trading forecast on volatility, flexibility
LONDON (Reuters) – Norway’s Equinor raised its energy trading division’s outlook on Wednesday, saying it expects the business to profit from a more flexible asset portfolio and market volatility. Equinor earlier posted record overall profits for 2022, driven by soaring gas prices, sending its shares up 7%.
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England’s Mann doubles down on backing for rate hikes
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann on Monday backed further increases in interest rates and warned that pausing, as some of her colleagues advocate, risked a confusing “policy boogie” if it turned out rates would need to rise again. After hiking interest rates to...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia unveils four-year development plan worth nearly $250 billion
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s government on Monday presented a $247.1 billion four-year development plan to the country’s lawmakers, laying out details of its projected social and economic investments. The so-called National Development Plan must get the seal of approval from Congress, where leftist President Gustavo Petro has...
104.1 WIKY
Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals – WSJ
(Reuters) – Abbvie will lift a self-imposed $2 billion limit on acquisitions and mergers placed following a $63 billion deal for Botox maker Allergan in 2020 that shot up its debt, the company’s chief executive officer told the Wall Street Journal. Chief Executive Officer Richard Gonzalez said the...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox: Renault, Nissan detail joint projects to revive alliance
LONDON (Reuters) – Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault’s electric vehicles unit Ampere. The two companies gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and...
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan to hire more than 500 small-business bankers over 2 years
MIAMI (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank’s workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. “Small...
104.1 WIKY
Siemens raises full-year sales guidance after Q1 tops forecasts
ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens reported better-than-expected quarterly at its industrial business on Wednesday and raised its full-year sales guidance, boosted by a strong start to its 2023 fiscal year. The builder of trains and industrial software reported profit at its industrial business of 2.7 billion euros ($2.90 billion) in the fiscal...
104.1 WIKY
Microsoft calls for ‘coalition’ to improve Congo’s informal cobalt mines
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Microsoft visited an artisanal cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo in December as part of attempts to jump-start formalisation of the little-regulated and dangerous industry that experts say is key to meeting global demand for the battery material. Congo accounts for three-quarters of the...
Comments / 0