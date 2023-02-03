Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta. The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m. 22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
atlantanewsfirst.com
High-speed chase result in damage to businesses in Cabbagetown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Historic grocery store Little’s Food Store in the Cabbagetown neighborhood is still standing after a car crashed into the store. According to state troopers, on Feb. 5 around 1 a.m., they tried to stop a Dodge Charger for speeding on I-20 near Boulevard, when the driver drove up the embankment onto the exit of Boulevard starting a high-speed chase.
Atlanta Police looking for Buckhead bank robber
Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are seeking assistance identifying a suspect involved in a Buckhead bank robbery. The incident occurred on Feb. 2 just after 3 p.m. 3:37 at the Ameris Bank at 3724 Roswell Road NE. The suspect can be seen in surveillance images above and video below. Preliminary investigation indicates […] The post Atlanta Police looking for Buckhead bank robber appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Woman Steals, Forges and Cashes Check
Dynesha Allisa Moore, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said she stole a check, forged it and then cashed it for $500. Reports added that the incident occurred back on October 42022. Authorities went on to add that Moore sent a text to another person admitting the...
Cops: Gang member sought in drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs
A man who police said is in a gang was charged in a drug-related fatal shooting in Sandy Springs, authorities announced ...
Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation
The family of activist Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed at the site of the controversial Atlanta police and fire training facility site, has called for a transparent investigation into the death of their son. The family held a press conference on Monday morning in Decatur at the same time construction crews – accompanied […] The post Family of protester shot at ‘Cop City’ site calls for transparent investigation appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
fox5atlanta.com
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of DeKalb County nightclub security guard
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A second man has been arrested for the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County night spot last October. Dion Watkins, 23, of Lithonia, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with a weapon in connection to the outside the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285 on Oct. 25, 2022.
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman reportedly shot during attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery on Lakeshore Crossing Friday evening. Officers responded to 4106 Lakeshore Crossing NE around 6:45 p.m. and found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out at a home in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning. Gwinnett Fire says the fire broke out at a home on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
For two long days, Trey Specht spent all of his waking hours canvassing Atlanta in search of his lost dog. And consideri...
wbhfradio.org
A Rockmart Woman is Jailed in Bartow Charged with Vehicular Homicide
A Rockmart woman was jailed on vehicular homicide charges over the weekend. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the accident occurred Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The deceased is identified as a five-year-old male. Both the driver and the victim were residents of Rockmart, Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lawsuit filed against the city of South Fulton over police misconduct allegations
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges some of the city of South Fulton’s top leaders engaged in coverups and misconduct regarding a former top police lieutenant, after an Atlanta News First investigation. The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father charged with shooting son, police say
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second suspect arrested in connection to fatal Decatur nightclub shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 26-year-old security guard dead outside a Decatur nightclub in October. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say 23-year-old Lithonia man Dion Watkins was taken into custody on arrest...
Comments / 0