White House says Chinese spy balloon was watching ‘sensitive military sites’ and program has been targeting US for years
The suspected Chinese espionage airship that was downed by an American F-22 fighter on Saturday was targeting “sensitive military sites” as part of a program that has been known to US officials for a number of years, the White House has said.National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters during a briefing on Monday that China’s claim that the airship was a civilian craft sent aloft for climate study purposes “strains credulity,” and said US officials have known that the Chinese military had “a measure of control” over the speed and direction of the balloon, which was surveilling “sensitive...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
techxplore.com
Suspected downed Chinese spy balloon could have been carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment, expert says
The suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend has been an object of mystery and intrigue for the better part of a week. As U.S. Navy vessels collect the debris from the balloon that was ordered down by President Joe Biden, intelligence officials are working to reverse-engineer the wreckage to discover its contents.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Photos Show Aftermath of Two Massive Earthquakes That Struck Turkey and Syria
The combined death toll from two massive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday climbed to more than 2,300. Around 3,471 buildings collapsed during the catastrophic incident, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.
Newborn With Umbilical Cord Still Attached Is Saved From Rubble in Quake-Hit Syrian Town
Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl was found buried under the...
Judge Suggests Abortion Might Be Protected by 13th Amendment Despite Supreme Court Ruling
A federal judge suggested that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly posed that hypothetical in a court order in a case against anti-abortion activists charged...
NBC Chicago
National Enquirer Sold to Group That Includes Indicted Ex-MoviePass Chairman
The National Enquirer, the tabloid at the center of many controversies involving Donald Trump, will be sold. The tabloid will be bought by a group that includes a company founded by Theodore Farnsworth, the indicted ex-chairman of MoviePass. The sale also includes tabloid brands the Globe and the National Examiner.
NBC Chicago
U.S.-China Relations Just Got More Fragile
"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
A Glance at the World's Deadliest Earthquakes Since 2000
A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 5,021 people in the two countries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers working in cold and snow look for trapped people in the rubble of toppled buildings. Here are some of the world’s deadliest...
NBC Chicago
Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address Amid High Inflation and Divided Congress That Threaten to Derail Economy
Strong job growth and low unemployment paint a rosy picture of the Biden economy, but ongoing inflation, though slowing, clouds it. Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Divided government with the House in Republican control will make it difficult...
Who Sits Where at the President's State of the Union Address?
President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. The annual speech brings together the three branches of government under one roof and allows the president to make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. The State of the Union...
NBC Chicago
