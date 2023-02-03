ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S.-China Relations Just Got More Fragile

"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
A Glance at the World's Deadliest Earthquakes Since 2000

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 5,021 people in the two countries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers working in cold and snow look for trapped people in the rubble of toppled buildings. Here are some of the world’s deadliest...
Adani Rout Deepens Despite Soothing Words From India's Government and Billionaires

"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
Turkey's Ceyhan Oil Port Disrupted by Weather as Earthquake Damage Assessed

Adverse weather conditions are obstructing loading operations at Turkey's Ceyhan port, following twin Monday earthquakes that rattled Turkey and Syria, leaving over 5,000 dead. Damage at the port is still being assessed. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that bring crude oil for Ceyhan export were not impacted. Adverse...
There Isn't Enough Copper in the World — and the Shortage Could Last Till 2030

A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
European Markets Close Slightly Higher Ahead of Powell Speech

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged fractionally higher Tuesday as investors awaited comments from central bank officials including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was choppy through the session and provisionally closed up 0.15%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 2.8% as household goods...
