Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Microsoft to Discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT at Big Event: Live Updates
This is CNBC's live blog covering Microsoft's press event from its headquarters, where the company is expected to talk about Open AI's ChatGPT and how it will be used in Microsoft products. Microsoft is hosting a major event on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to talk about...
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'
Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
NBC Chicago
Billionaire Tesla Bull Ron Baron Promised Multiples on $100 Million Twitter Investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron was told he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Elon Musk's take-private deal. Baron, a long-time Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. Billionaire Ron Baron was promised he...
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, On Semiconductor, PayPal, Catalent & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. On Semiconductor — Shares lost 0.6%, closing Monday's trading session in the red after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13.5% increase from $1.85 billion in revenue last year.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0