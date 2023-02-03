Nutley Relay for Life Kicked 2023 Kicked Off Thursday Night

NUTLEY, NJ - Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for American Cancer Society. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in local communities in twenty countries.

The 17th Nutley Annual Relay For Life, with the theme of 'United in Hope,' takes place Friday, May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at DeMuro Park on Margaret Avenue.

The season kicked off Thursday night, with DJ Rob Frannicola proclaiming, "This is why we relay!"

TAPinto Nutley will have full coverage of the kickoff soon.



