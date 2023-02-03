ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley Relay for Life Kicked 2023 Kicked Off Thursday Night

By John Lee
NUTLEY, NJ - Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for American Cancer Society. Each year, more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in local communities in twenty countries.

The 17th Nutley Annual Relay For Life, with the theme of 'United in Hope,' takes place Friday, May 19, 2023, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at DeMuro Park on Margaret Avenue.

The season kicked off Thursday night, with DJ Rob Frannicola proclaiming, "This is why we relay!"

TAPinto Nutley will have full coverage of the kickoff soon.

TAPinto.net

Morristown High School Theatre Offering a Free Show for Seniors

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown High School Theatre is inviting local seniors to a special free performance of Cinderella. The show will take place on Wednesday, March 22 at 3pm. Doors open at 2:45pm The show will take place at Morristown High School, 50 Early Street. RSVP by March 15 to reserve your complimentary tickets. Send an email to mhsseniorcitizenshow@gmail.com with your name/organization, number of tickets and if anyone needs special accommodations or will be in wheelchairs. Anyone with questions can call or text Laurie Cama at 973-819-1015
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Screenings Coming to Helmetta

HELMETTA, NJ - February is American Heart Month with the focus being on helping people to become more aware about their heart health. To help, Helmetta Mayor Chris Slavicek has announced that St. Peter's University Hospital will be offering residents free blood pressure and blood screenings on Tuesday, February 21 at the New Life Food Pantry from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The New Life Food Pantry is located at St. George's Church at 56 Main Street.
HELMETTA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing'

CRANFORD, NJ - Time to warm up with wings during the winter weather cool down because Downtown Cranford's popular Fire & Ice festival returns for the third year. The annual winter event features a "King of Wing" competition with a variety of flavorful wings from downtown restaurants, fire breathers and live ice carving demonstrations.  Fifteen restaurants participated in last year's event. Franco Vitella from Venue 104 won last year with his signature "Italian wings," defeating 2021 champ, Ani Ramen. Owner of the now-closed Kilkenny House and close friend of Vitella, Barry O'Donovan joked about Vitella's win during an interview with TAPinto Cranford in late 2022.  O'Donovan laughed, "Franco won [King of Wing] last year, and I told him, 'Congratulations, because we were closed!'" This year's event will take place on Saturday, February 25 with a rain date of Sunday, February 26. Over 10 restaurants have already registered, according to Downtown Cranford Director Caren Demyen, with more expected to register in the coming weeks Times, competing restaurants and flavors will be released closer to the event.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Exhibit at Union County Commissioners Gallery Highlights Notable Plainfield Residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of Black History Month, the public is invited to view Black History Month - Notable People of Union County, a special exhibit of Union County residents, including some from Plainfield, who have distinguished themselves as inventors, artists and athletes. The unique exhibit pairs portraits and biographical information of notable residents with maps of the public parklands in their vicinity. Those highlighted include Joseph Black, who was raised in Plainfield, and became the first Black pitcher to win a World Series game. James Edward Maceo West was a long-time resident of Plainfield who pioneered the design of...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Destination Asbury Boutique to host Galentine's Day Boutique Crawl on Cookman Avenue on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is coming to Cookman Avenue on Saturday, February 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. with over 15 stores participating in the event.  Many of the participating stores will be having special sales as well as offering drinks and refreshments for shoppers to enjoy. The event is being hosted by Destination Asbury Boutique, located at 644 Cookman Ave., where there will be local vendors, a photo booth wall and live music from students at Lakehouse Music Academy.  Shoppers who make purchases at any of the participating stores, which will each have a pink flyer on display,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuesday's Structure Fire in Plainfield Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire at Municipal Lot 6 at 6:39 p.m. After assessment, the fire was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a press release issued by the City of Plainfield. The fire department faced "extreme fire conditions in a covered alleyway that exposed buildings on East Front Street, Watchung Avenue, and East Second Street." While...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kick-In Support for Pond Road Middle School PTA School Drive

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Robbinsville's Pond Road Middle School PTA is asking for area residents to kick-in support for their shoe drive.  The PTA is collecting gently worn, used and new shoes including sneakers, sandals, dress shoes and flip flops.  Donations can be brought to three locations: Pond Road Middle School (at both entrances) located at 150 Pond Road; Friendly's Restaurant in the Foxmoor Shopping Center on Washington Blvd.; and the Robbinsville Fire House (right side entrance) located at 1149 U.S. Route 130 north.  Shoes will be collected until April 2. 
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lost Dog Last Seen in Rahway

RAHWAY, NJ — Linda Lavell, of Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue, reached out to TAPinto Rahway earlier today to alert us about a lost rescue dog last seen in Rahway. The dog was spotted yesterday evening. Lavell said, "Louie's Legacy, the rescue organization that sponsored the dog, has hired a professional tracker, so they just need to know when and where the dog is spotted. He will run the moment someone approaches him." Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call or text 646-480-1678. See the attached flyer for more information. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth's David Brearley High School Inducts New Class into National Honor Society

KENILWORTH, NJ - David Brearley High School National Honor Society chapter inducted its newest class at the Westwood in Garwood Jan 30. To be accepted to the distinguished society students must demonstrate that they are outstanding in all four pillars: scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Scholarship is a commitment to learning and membership is invitation-only and a specific honor. Members of the National Honor Society must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.65 or higher. The following students were inducted into the society: Antonia Bentivegna Gianna Bentivegna Nina Borg Olivia Camarinha Madison Carey Miriam Da Silva Pereira Angelina Danubio Carolina DeVargas Sebastian Diaz Suyo Uduak Essiet Alivia Figueiredo Ariana Flores Alexander Jankiewicz Kate Kepuladze Angelina Matos Midgee Milord Gabriella Mongioi Gabriel Moran Sophia Palmadessa Jessica Sanchez Kaitlyn Shirley Nand Shah Bianca Sode Amanda Tyra Josandreina Valero Beleno Brianna Yadimarco   Current Members of the NHS: Diego Bendezu Castillo Alex Burns Esther Carvalho Milan Clear Cristiana Emerson Ashley Barcelo Fernandez Anabela Flosa Ryan Gensch Abigail George Liz Gonzalez Colleen Hannon Sophia Huisacayna Maeve Kessler Kristy Leiva Vaughn Marranca Cara Ortiz Luke Padula Madison Pierce Camyla Quinalia Ryan Rafter Karla Ramirez Gil Gianna Scuderi Alyssa Sousa Casey Willis   Congratulations to all!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.        
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking." Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal. Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance. A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade Names Gabrielle Figueroa 2023 Grand Marshal

BAYONNE, NJ – 30 years after her grandmother, Kathleen O’Keeffe, led the Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade, lifelong Hudson County resident Gabrielle Figueroa will serve as the Grand Marshal of the march down Broadway. The Bayonne parade will take place on Sunday, March 19.  Gaby is the daughter of Nuala and Andres (Chico) Figueroa and sister of Kathleen and Michael, and a proud alumna of Holy Family Academy.  She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the College of New Jersey in Sociology and School Counseling, and works as a school counselor at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kearny. Gabrielle’s maternal grandmother, Kathleen, hails...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris School District Holds Career Fair; March 23

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morris School District will be holding a Career Fair on March 23. The Career Fair will take place from 4pm - 8pm at the Morristown High School, located at 50 Early Street. Open positions include: preschool K-5 Middle School High School P/T Aides Transportation Before and after Care Buildings and Grounds Security Special Education and Related Services Bilingual Staff in all areas Lunchroom/ Playground Aide Register bit.ly/msdcareerfair
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rev. Antonio Porter Will Be Installed at 8th Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church

BAYONNE, NJ – Rev. Antonio Porter will be installed at the 8th pastor of Friendship Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last month, Rev. Porter, born and raised in Trenton as the second of eight children, said that he left his hometown to go to college to get the skills he needed to do what he’s doing now as a minister. He said he intended to go back to Trenton to preach but got side tracked to Bayonne. Tragically, long-time pastor Rev. H. Gene Sykes, who led Friendship Baptist Church as pastor for...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Team Bonding: Hair We Are Family Salon hosts Madison High School's boys ice hockey team for mullet haircuts

Members of the Madison High School boys ice hockey team show off their mullets after getting haircuts together at HAIR WE ARE Family Salon (17 Park Ave, Madison) ahead of their final week of the season. Pictured from left to right-- Back row: Bryan Worthington, Kieran O’Connor, Jack Scalley, Patrick Layng, Chris Piacenti, Will Bagley, Hudson Flemming, Jack Hunter, Jonathan Erickson, Tyler Shannon, Kyle Piechnik, Thomas London Front row: Nathan Tallinder
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bake Sale for Maya's Mission to Honor Roxbury Teen

ROXBURY, NJ – People who are good at baking, and those who like to eat baked goods, can turn their passion into charity by participating in an upcoming bake sale on behalf of Maya’s Mission. The Feb. 11 bake sale – sponsored by the Roxbury High School Interact Club in memory of Maya Guberman – takes place at the Horseshoe Lake Park Senior Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Roxbury Interact Club Vice-President Julia Kest, who is organizing the event, said people wishing to donate baked goods should call her, at 973-713-1763, before Feb. 10. All proceeds from the sale will be...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Public Library Closing, Residents Directed to Other BCCLS Libraries During Construction

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Public Library will be closed to the public for about four weeks starting February 27 for construction. Nutley Public Library Director Michelle Albert provided the following timeline regarding access to resources and services: ● February 11: Last day to request Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) consortium materials for pick-up at the Nutley Public Library. ● February 13 - 25: In-house, Nutley materials may continue to be borrowed. Hold requests can be delivered to and picked up at any of the other seventy-six (76) libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS Locations) of your choice. Please don’t forget to bring your library card...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight  to speak out against book bans.  On the website for “Citizens Defending Education” (CDE) the group states that they are "seeking transparency and accountability on all issues involving the school district." Their mission goes further to explain that they are concerned about "diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives currently being implemented in our schools."  Earlier this year,...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
