Palm Springs, CA

First day of new police effort to aid with homeless crisis sees immediate results; cooperation could lead to arrests

By Mark Talkington
thepalmspringspost.com
 6 days ago
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
People

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway

Business owners affected by growing homeless encampments near the Palm Springs Walmart took matters into their own hands today. “We were noticed by the property management company here at the shopping center that includes Walmart, Starbucks, and several other locations," said Lt. William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department. PSPD has been receiving complaints The post Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies

The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in deadly Indio shooting pleads not guilty to murder charge

The suspect charged in the shooting death of an Indio man last week pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hilario Larry Muela Jr, 36, was arrested by Indio police Friday afternoon, just a few hours after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside of his home. The man's identity has not been released The post Suspect in deadly Indio shooting pleads not guilty to murder charge appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs

Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding.  Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs In a staff report written by city manager, Teresa Gallavan, construction costs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect fired at him from a pickup, authorities said. Jesse Navarro, 42, faces multiple charges including the attempted murder of the second deputy, along with special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer and firing from a motor vehicle, the Southern California News Group reported. It wasn’t known Monday if Navarro, of Lake Elsinore, has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide

The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA

