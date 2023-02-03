First day of new police effort to aid with homeless crisis sees immediate results; cooperation could lead to arrests

Read full article on original website
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
Felon charged with selling fentanyl, meth, heroin in Chery Valley
A convicted felon accused of storing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, for sale out of his Cherry Valley home and other properties was charged Tuesday.
Moreno Valley man having mental health crisis shot and killed by deputies, family says
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in Moreno Valley Monday, family members said. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue off Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
Man found dead in North County home identified
A man found dead in a Fallbrook home on Jan. 28 has been identified, medical officials said.
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway
Business owners affected by growing homeless encampments near the Palm Springs Walmart took matters into their own hands today. “We were noticed by the property management company here at the shopping center that includes Walmart, Starbucks, and several other locations," said Lt. William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department. PSPD has been receiving complaints The post Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway appeared first on KESQ.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies
The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
A Man Was Arrested After Allegedly Punching 3 High School Girls And Threatening Students With A Gun.
A man has been arrested after allegedly punching three players during a girls’ high school basketball game in Corona, California, and then pulling a gun on other students, according to police. Thaddis Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested Thursday in connection with a Jan. 24 confrontation at Centennial High...
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
Suspect in deadly Indio shooting pleads not guilty to murder charge
The suspect charged in the shooting death of an Indio man last week pleaded not guilty to all charges. Hilario Larry Muela Jr, 36, was arrested by Indio police Friday afternoon, just a few hours after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds outside of his home. The man's identity has not been released The post Suspect in deadly Indio shooting pleads not guilty to murder charge appeared first on KESQ.
Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs
Plans for the new homeless navigation center in Palm Springs are still underway but more money is needed to complete the project. The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding. Courtesy of The City of Palm Springs In a staff report written by city manager, Teresa Gallavan, construction costs The post Additional funding needed to complete homeless navigation center in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Man, 42, charged in killing of Southern California deputy
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy and firing at another deputy last month was charged Monday with first degree murder, prosecutors said. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was gunned down Jan. 13 near Lake Elsinore as the suspect fired at him from a pickup, authorities said. Jesse Navarro, 42, faces multiple charges including the attempted murder of the second deputy, along with special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer and firing from a motor vehicle, the Southern California News Group reported. It wasn’t known Monday if Navarro, of Lake Elsinore, has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide
The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
