ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky lawmakers want more scrutiny on juvenile justice

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBKCY_0kapd2Is00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — State leaders are uncovering more issues inside Kentucky’s juvenile justice facilities.

Both Gov. Andy Beshear and state lawmakers are calling on each other to take action to make them safer, improve staffing, and fix flaws in the system. While GOP lawmakers are commending some of the actions taken by the Beshear administration to address problems in juvenile justice, they don’t see them as long-term solutions. They said there is bigger work to do to change the culture at the Department of Juvenile Justice, which they describe as toxic.

“You don’t have the incidents happen that we’ve had continuously and not realize that there’s a breakdown of leadership,” Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Paducah) said.

Police searching for Lexington armed robbery suspect

On Thursday, a work group of both House and Senate GOP members broke down several recommendations they put together after concerning stories came to light.

“Law enforcement went to a facility to pick up a youth and that youth was not there. Upon investigation he was at another facility,” Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-Louisville) said.

Bratcher said a tracking system is needed and suggested a program to bring back retirees with benefits to help address the department’s serious staffing woes. This comes after Gov. Beshear announced last week those employees are getting a pay raise that just took effect at the start of the month. The hope is it will help attract more staff, which Republicans like Sen. Danny Carroll thinks may help eventually, but believe more immediate action is needed

“I was told ‘Sen. Carroll, if leadership is changed and culture is changed, you’re going to see some people want to come back,’” Carroll said.

The work group wants a third-party review of the Department of Juvenile Justice and argued the public has lost trust.

“I’m all for an outside audit that can come in and give us good information if done in the right way, in a nonpolitical way,” Gov. Beshear said during his Team Kentucky update Thursday.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Beshear said if lawmakers want that, they should also commit to making the recommended changes without letting future sessions continue without action. Beshear also announced Kentucky State Patrol officers are now being placed at all high-level DJJ facilities.

“There will be a presence, my understanding 24/7 until we reach the point where the training and the personnel have reached a safer letter,” Beshear said.

Beshear is also asking lawmakers to pass legislation that will make public offenders able to qualify for bail, similar to adults, and prevent status offenders, like truants, from being detained.

Legislation is expected from the work group, including a task force to study the issues more in-depth. A better idea of what that legislation will be revealed when lawmakers return to pick up the 2023 session next week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
Southerly

Kentucky communities aim to rebuild sustainably after floods intensify housing crisis

This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Nearly $1.9M going to Ky. city, county governments to improve roads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear approved requests from 18 Kentucky cities and counties for funds to improve roads, he announced Monday. The $1,893,569 in funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Counties approved for funding were Boyle, Bracken,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kcountry1057.com

Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky. “Given we were facing the pandemic,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 1 (2/6/2023)

It’s the first full week of February kicking off and it’s doing so with windy and fairly nice weather. WATCH | Sexual assault and kidnapping suspect appears in court. The man charged in connection with three cold case abductions and sexual assaults appeared in court Monday. WATCH |...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy