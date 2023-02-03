Kentucky lawmakers want more scrutiny on juvenile justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — State leaders are uncovering more issues inside Kentucky’s juvenile justice facilities.

Both Gov. Andy Beshear and state lawmakers are calling on each other to take action to make them safer, improve staffing, and fix flaws in the system. While GOP lawmakers are commending some of the actions taken by the Beshear administration to address problems in juvenile justice, they don’t see them as long-term solutions. They said there is bigger work to do to change the culture at the Department of Juvenile Justice, which they describe as toxic.

“You don’t have the incidents happen that we’ve had continuously and not realize that there’s a breakdown of leadership,” Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Paducah) said.

On Thursday, a work group of both House and Senate GOP members broke down several recommendations they put together after concerning stories came to light.

“Law enforcement went to a facility to pick up a youth and that youth was not there. Upon investigation he was at another facility,” Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-Louisville) said.

Bratcher said a tracking system is needed and suggested a program to bring back retirees with benefits to help address the department’s serious staffing woes. This comes after Gov. Beshear announced last week those employees are getting a pay raise that just took effect at the start of the month. The hope is it will help attract more staff, which Republicans like Sen. Danny Carroll thinks may help eventually, but believe more immediate action is needed

“I was told ‘Sen. Carroll, if leadership is changed and culture is changed, you’re going to see some people want to come back,’” Carroll said.

The work group wants a third-party review of the Department of Juvenile Justice and argued the public has lost trust.

“I’m all for an outside audit that can come in and give us good information if done in the right way, in a nonpolitical way,” Gov. Beshear said during his Team Kentucky update Thursday.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Beshear said if lawmakers want that, they should also commit to making the recommended changes without letting future sessions continue without action. Beshear also announced Kentucky State Patrol officers are now being placed at all high-level DJJ facilities.

“There will be a presence, my understanding 24/7 until we reach the point where the training and the personnel have reached a safer letter,” Beshear said.

Beshear is also asking lawmakers to pass legislation that will make public offenders able to qualify for bail, similar to adults, and prevent status offenders, like truants, from being detained.

Legislation is expected from the work group, including a task force to study the issues more in-depth. A better idea of what that legislation will be revealed when lawmakers return to pick up the 2023 session next week.

