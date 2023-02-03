Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Rocky's Nick Hart, Carroll's Jamie Pickens tabbed as Frontier Conference basketball players of the week
WHITEFISH, Mont.- The Frontier Conference announced the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Players of the Week Monday, in which Nick Hart was named the Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Hart, a 6-foot-4 senior from Los Angeles, California, was named the Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in...
KULR8
Providence and Montana State-Northern men's wrestling teams to meet at Lockwood High Thursday
BILLINGS — Wrestling fans gathered in the Magic City for this weekend’s All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark are in for a treat. The state’s two men’s college wrestling programs will clash Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lockwood High School as No. 9 Providence meets No. 20 Montana State-Northern.
KULR8
Aanen Moody, Montana Grizzlies heating up heading into season-defining stretch
MISSOULA — Aanen Moody walked toward center court with his arms spread above his head at about a 135-degree angle and then blew a kiss to the crowd. His buzzer-beater felt more like a game-winner in that moment than the final shot of the first half. Part of that was the crowd’s reaction to the fearless sharpshooter from North Dakota who caught fire last week.
Comments / 0