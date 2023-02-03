MISSOULA — Aanen Moody walked toward center court with his arms spread above his head at about a 135-degree angle and then blew a kiss to the crowd. His buzzer-beater felt more like a game-winner in that moment than the final shot of the first half. Part of that was the crowd’s reaction to the fearless sharpshooter from North Dakota who caught fire last week.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 HOURS AGO