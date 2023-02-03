(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl laced pills. The United States Attorney's Office says 29 year old Robert Rush was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute ten grams or more of an analogue of fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say on March 1, 2020, the Omaha Police Department executed a search warrant on Rush’s Omaha home and seized 1,029 fentanyl pills. Investigators say Rush and his co-defendant, Ja’Hvont Payne, were selling the fentanyl pills for $35 to $40 a pill. Prosecutors say Rush sold at least one of the pills to a woman who overdosed and died. Payne was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Investigators say Payne was not responsible for providing fentanyl to the woman killed.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO