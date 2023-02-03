Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
iheart.com
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
iheart.com
Missing Council Bluffs Woman UPDATE: Janet North Found Dead
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A woman reported missing from Council Bluffs is found dead. Police say 55-year-old Janet North was found dead this morning near 3rd and Pierce. North was last seen on February 1st in a wooded area near Harrah's Casino. Her cause of death hasn't been determined but it's not considered suspicious.
iheart.com
Man With Warrants Out Of Gage County Arrested In Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man with seven arrest warrants out of Gage County is arrested after a standoff in Lincoln this morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old David Barrett barricaded himself inside a camper near 58th and Holdrege around 8:00 a.m. The sheriff's office says he was making threats and said he had a gun. However, Barrett gave himself up after about 35 minutes and no one was hurt. The sheriff's office says it was helped by Lincoln police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
iheart.com
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for selling fatal fentanyl pill
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl laced pills. The United States Attorney's Office says 29 year old Robert Rush was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute ten grams or more of an analogue of fentanyl. Federal prosecutors say on March 1, 2020, the Omaha Police Department executed a search warrant on Rush’s Omaha home and seized 1,029 fentanyl pills. Investigators say Rush and his co-defendant, Ja’Hvont Payne, were selling the fentanyl pills for $35 to $40 a pill. Prosecutors say Rush sold at least one of the pills to a woman who overdosed and died. Payne was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Investigators say Payne was not responsible for providing fentanyl to the woman killed.
