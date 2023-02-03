Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage
PHOENIX — Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage after a complaint about Irvin’s behavior in a hotel Sunday night. The Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman.
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground.
Kirk Cousins rallies NFC to 35-33 win over AFC in Pro Bowl
LAS VEGAS — For Kirk Cousins, it wasn't quite the NFL-record 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts to win the NFC North. However, Cousins was the quarterback for the third and final flag football game at the Pro Bowl on Sunday for a reason.
