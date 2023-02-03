Read full article on original website
Barbara Parker
5d ago
This what they need to do. It’s rediculous to keep people who got in trouble for a small amount of pot to have that on them forever. I wish you all good luck👍
Reply
7
PaBo
5d ago
This is over due and a great idea. The stuff is legal now. New times, new rules.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause Revealed in Unexpected Death of 23-Year-Old Swimming StarDaily News NowTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound StateMark HakeTucson, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Christopher Clements ordered to remain in Pima County for duration of trial
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 was in a Pima County courtroom on Wednesday, Feb. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Christopher Clements, who was sentenced last year to life in prison for the 2014 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old...
Tucson homeless encampments dispute
Three organizations in Tucson have sued the city alleging, they planned a homeless encampment sweep ahead of the gem show.
KOLD-TV
ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar jumped at the chance to take on the role. After decades with the department, he felt he could hit the ground running. But he knows he’s hit the point where the rubber meets the road. Kasmar said he knows...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona to receive federal money to cut down on traffic-related deaths
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Federal money is on the way to help keep people safe on the roads across Arizona. It’s part of an action plan aimed to lower the number of traffic deaths around the country, including southern Arizona. The Biden Administration says almost $5 million is...
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
KOLD-TV
Pima County park fees expected to increase this summer
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and...
Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement
As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Christopher Clements to face second murder trial
Christopher Clements is appearing in court on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a second trial where he'll face three, varying felony charges.
KOLD-TV
Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields
The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
Early spike in deaths on I-10
Another driver died on I-10 Tuesday. It continues a trend of deaths on I-10 spiking with the year barely begun.
SignalsAZ
American Battery Factory Agreement Approved by Tucson Mayor and Council
In December 2022, American Battery Factory (ABF) announced that Tucson had been selected as the company’s corporate headquarters and site of the country’s largest facility for the production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with ABF.
KGUN 9
Two in custody after nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl pills, other drugs and weapons found in Tucson search
TUCSON, AZ — Two people are in custody after nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl pills were found in a drug search in Tucson last week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they served the search warrant on February 2 after a months-long investigation. During the raid, DPS says...
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
12news.com
AZ legislator Justin Heap discusses campaign fund email, update on Hobbs inaugural donations
ARIZONA, USA — Newly elected Arizona state Representative Justin Heap of Mesa defended an email he sent to a lobbyist that inquired about donations to his 2022 election campaign. According to a story by the Washington Post last month, when a lobbyist sought to meet with Heap, he wanted...
kyma.com
Tucson man sentenced to five years for firearm possession and drug trafficking
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States district judge sentenced a Tucson man to five years in prison. 39-year-old Ramon Otero Jr. previously plead guilty to possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. In April 2021, federal agents stopped Otero Jr. at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona....
KOLD-TV
Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said gun violence and traffic crashes are some of the biggest problems facing the department. Betting on Super Bowl? There are about 2,000 different bets you can make. Updated: 9 hours ago. For...
Arizona Rancher Charged With First-Degree Murder After Shooting Mexican Migrant To Death On His Property
An Arizona rancher has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a Mexican migrant last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on January 30 after shooting Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, on his Kino Springs, Arizona ranch located 1.5 miles north of the United States-Mexico border.According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Kelly and Cuen-Butimea did not know each other and Arizona authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting.“It doesn't seem like Mr. Kelly and the victim knew each other,” Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said in a statement.Federal court records also showed that Cuen-Butimea had...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona cuts ribbon on a private room at McKale for nursing mothers
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona on Tuesday opened the first lactation room inside the McKale Center, where moms can pump or breast-feed in a safe and comfortable environment. This room is part of the university’s commitment to being family-friendly. “As women, when you don’t have...
Comments / 9