An Arizona rancher has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a Mexican migrant last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on January 30 after shooting Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, on his Kino Springs, Arizona ranch located 1.5 miles north of the United States-Mexico border.According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Kelly and Cuen-Butimea did not know each other and Arizona authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting.“It doesn't seem like Mr. Kelly and the victim knew each other,” Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said in a statement.Federal court records also showed that Cuen-Butimea had...

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO