ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 9

Barbara Parker
5d ago

This what they need to do. It’s rediculous to keep people who got in trouble for a small amount of pot to have that on them forever. I wish you all good luck👍

Reply
7
PaBo
5d ago

This is over due and a great idea. The stuff is legal now. New times, new rules.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County park fees expected to increase this summer

The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement

As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
TUCSON, AZ
kwayradio.com

4 lbs of Meth Found in Car

An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KOLD-TV

Pima County increasing fees for swimming pools, parks and sports fields

The University of Arizona opened its first lactation room inside the McKale Center. ONE YEAR IN: How Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar tackled staffing shortage. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said staffing levels continue to be a problem for his department. Tucson considers restrictions on smoke shops. Updated: 16 hours...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

American Battery Factory Agreement Approved by Tucson Mayor and Council

In December 2022, American Battery Factory (ABF) announced that Tucson had been selected as the company’s corporate headquarters and site of the country’s largest facility for the production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells. On January 24, 2023, the Mayor and City Council approved a Primary Jobs Incentive development agreement with ABF.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes

One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls. Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar said gun violence and traffic crashes are some of the biggest problems facing the department. Betting on Super Bowl? There are about 2,000 different bets you can make. Updated: 9 hours ago. For...
TUCSON, AZ
RadarOnline

Arizona Rancher Charged With First-Degree Murder After Shooting Mexican Migrant To Death On His Property

An Arizona rancher has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a Mexican migrant last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on January 30 after shooting Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, on his Kino Springs, Arizona ranch located 1.5 miles north of the United States-Mexico border.According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Kelly and Cuen-Butimea did not know each other and Arizona authorities are still investigating the fatal shooting.“It doesn't seem like Mr. Kelly and the victim knew each other,” Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said in a statement.Federal court records also showed that Cuen-Butimea had...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy