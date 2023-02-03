Effective: 2023-02-07 10:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Flooding of streets begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 3.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.

