Hochul's plan for NYC to help rescue the MTA faces pushback

By CBS New York Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK -- There's pushback on Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to rescue the MTA from going over a fiscal cliff.

The governor wants New York City to kick in half a billion dollars to help fund mass transit.

City Comptroller Brad Lander says that rather than hitting up the cash-strapped city, the governor should find some other way.

"The state has a lot of tools in their arsenal that the city does not have. The state is allowed to look at the personal income tax surcharge or the corporate income tax surcharge that's been in the debate. The city can't do any of those things," he said.

There has also been opposition on her plan to let the MTA raise fares and tolls by 5%.

