Hawaii State

Bill passed in restoring procedure for felony cases

By Julissa Briseño
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Senate passed Senate Bill 36.

S.B. 36 is a bill restoring procedure for initiating felony cases.

This is in response to a Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that says preliminary hearings are no longer valid for charging serious crimes and indictments from grand juries are needed.

Referencing this bill specifies that a person may be tried and sentenced for certain alleged felony offenses through the complaint and preliminary hearing process, written information or indictment by a grand jury.

In addition, it also says that multiple attempts to initiate a felony prosecution for the same offense, through the same initial charging method or different shall not be permitted, only in certain circumstances.

S.B. 36 is now moving to the Hawaii State House of Representatives for consideration.

