ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Icy roads, crashes & insurance claims: Experts say do the math before deciding not to file

By Robbie Owens
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnwPh_0kapbyl900

How to prepare a claim from a fender bender 01:57

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you were able to stay inside safe and warm during the most recent winter storm, here's one more reason why that was the right call: More than 1,000 crashes have been reported since Monday night across North Texas and that's likely not the full tally.

Even little 'fender benders' will still likely come with a very big bill.

"10 years ago, a bumper was a piece of steel that you bolted on the back of the car. Now it's got three or four sensors, it might have a camera," says Richard Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas, "So getting rear ended now is so much more expensive."

"You're buying a headlight? Over $1,000. Minor repairs are going to cost you $2,000-$3,000 easy," says Mark Walker, Jr., owner of Walker Autobody and Frame in South Dallas.

Walker says the phones began ringing early and business has been brisk, even before the ice storm. But before considering repairs, prepare for that claim, says Johnson.

"Get their insurance information. Document damage. Take as many pictures, as many videos as you can," advises Johnson, "Wide angle... get close up. You really want to document everything that happened to your vehicle."

And then there's the increasingly complicated decision of whether to file a claim. With premium costs up sharply, Johnson knows that some drivers are hesitant to file claims. Walker is seeing it in his shop as well.

"One lady had full coverage," says Walker. "She refused to file a claim."

So, Johnson urges anyone involved in a crash to do the math before deciding it's too costly to file a claim - because that feared premium increase could hit your mailbox anyway.

"We always say that insurance is a team sport," explains Johnson. "It's not just what you did individually. Your insurance policy isn't a piggy bank that you're packing away money for in case you're in an accident. You're actually paying for the risk of the community around you. It's not necessarily a singular event that's going to make your rates go up."

Rather than reducing or dropping coverage, Johnson also encourages consumers to check those policies carefully and ask for any available discounts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth apartment fire caused by lightning strike injures 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — More than 20 people were left without homes on Wednesday morning after a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment complex.Fire officials said that at about 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2023, several calls came in about structure fires caused by lightning strikes as storms moved through Fort Worth. Many were reported in the southwest part of the city, including a 4:54 a.m. call about a fire at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Bay Line Dr.When crews arrived just a short while later, they saw flames coming out of the roof of the two-story complex and began fighting the blaze. A second alarm was called to bring in more resources and it took over two hours and about 70 firefighters to put the fire out.Eight units were damaged in the inferno, leaving about 20 residents without a place to stay, and the American Red Cross of Greater North Texas responded to provide them with help. One person was injured and taken to the hospital; their condition is not currently known.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas doctors warn about recalled eye drops that could potentially blind you

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas doctors want you to be on the lookout for something that could leave you permanently blind. Last week, the CDC warned about two contaminated brands of eye drops that are the subject of a recall – Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears and EzriCare Artificial Tears.Dry eyes are a very common ailment that a lot of us use drops to treat. There's a good possibility that people who don't know about the danger may already have them in medicine cabinets or still find them on some store shelves despite the recall. There are two brands of artificial tears produced by...
PLANO, TX
KSST Radio

Fort Worth Man Stopped for Reckless Driving Now in Jail

February 6, 2023 – Officer Talley with the Cumby Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver report on I-30. The report identified a white Honda Civic traveling westbound near the 120 mile marker. Talley located the reported vehicle near the 109 mile marker and initiated a traffic stop.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Pothole season arrives early now that icy conditions have thawed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Official Pothole Month for the City of Fort Worth is four months away. Despite this, given last week's icy weather, the city is sending out its Street Ops team to assess the current pothole situation. "After a weather event of this type, Street Ops will do a Pothole Roundup activity in which we provide additional resources to address the immediate need, resulting in filling 300-plus potholes per day," said Juan Cadena, operations officer in the Transportation & Public Works Department.These holes or massive ruts in the road are caused in a variety of ways, including road wear, vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas drivers advised to stay off roads Friday morning as black ice remains

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Drivers are being asked to limit travels Friday morning as there are still areas of black ice and freezing fog in North Texas.Shawn Stone of the Fort Worth Police Department said road conditions have "deteriorated significantly since sunset" Thursday, making driving conditions extremely dangerous.Fort Worth police have worked 25 major accidents overnight, Stone says, including two separate fatalities. Officers also responded to several tractor trailers which jack-knifed, and an accident involving a Fort Worth fire truck, a MedStar ambulance and a police vehicle.Although North Texas is expecting some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures Friday, the sun won't hit all of the ice on secondary roads and in neighborhoods, so remain cautious when driving in those areas.Some interstates and bridges will be OK at times Friday when North Texas has more sun and warmer temperatures. But then, later in the evening, anything that's wet and leftover on the roads will refreeze again—leaving black ice a possibility for Saturday morning as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Heavy rain, some storms continue through the afternoon in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — We've seen a rainy, stormy start to our Wednesday in parts of North Texas.  Some of the rain has been heavy, producing some ponding here and there.  We'll likely have scattered rain and some thunderstorms in the region for the rest of the morning into at least the early to mid-afternoon. By mid to late afternoon, though, we'll see the rain moving east and our sky conditions slowly, slowly improving from west to east. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight, lows will drop into the mid 30s.  We'll...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Department warns about people impersonating police officers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is warning drivers about people impersonating police officers. DPD says they have investigated recent incidents where suspects have used red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over. They haven't specified when or where the incidents occurred. Pretending to be a police officer is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years. DPD says if you believe you are being pulled over by someone who is impersonating a police officer, remember the following:Put on your flashers, drive the speed limit, and call 911 from your cell phone. Tell the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police need help identifying one-handed, tattooed man found in Trinity River

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a one-handed, tattooed man found in the Trinity River.A passerby saw him floating in the area of the Loop 12 boat ramp on Jan. 18. The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to determine who he is. Police said the man is either White or Hispanic. He is 5'7" and has a surgically amputated right hand. He also had numerous tattoos (pictured above). If anyone has any information regarding his identity, please contact Forensic Investigations at 214-920-5900 and select option 1. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Drug prevention experts: Talk to your teen about the dangers of counterfeit pills

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It could happen anywhere. That's what drug prevention experts say about a fentanyl ring in Carrollton that led to at least 10 teen overdoses, including three deaths, according to authorities."It's in every neighborhood. It's in every city," said Becky Tinney, director of special projects for the Recovery Resource Council.And its victims are getting younger and younger. In Carrollton, one student who was hospitalized with fentanyl poisoning was just 13. Tinney said one issue is accessibility."Social media is one of the most popular platforms for buying and selling illicit drugs, and all of our kids are on...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth shelter sees uptick in canine influenza virus, halts adoptions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - There's currently a major increase in sick dogs with canine influenza virus at the Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center. In a news release, Fort Worth Animal Care & Control confirmed a majority of dogs at the center are showing symptoms of the illness or have been exposed. Thus, all animals at the Silcox location aren't available for foster or adoption at this time. The facility isn't accepting strays or owner surrenders either. Additionally, other private and municipal shelters in Dallas-Fort Worth are experiencing the same challenges with diseases and have taken similar measures. The city shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

No, street lights didn't glow purple for TCU; now they're going away

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - When some of Fort Worth's street lamps turned purple at the end of December and into January, it wasn't a show of support for TCU football. It was actually a coincidence. The City had changed more than half of the bulbs to LEDs, as they are more energy efficient and brighter. But as the lights start to go out, they illuminate in a range of colors and can shift unexpectedly, and in this case, glowed purple.Now Fort Worth's Transportation & Public Works Department is working to replace more than 1,100 lights. It should take about three to four months, according to the city. Fitting perhaps, as Horned Frogs didn't win their National Championship title game, that now the lights will go out for good. Anyone who wants to report a purple street light can through the MyFW App. When the report is submitted, TPW will receive a list of lights for replacement. Response time is usually within a month. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy