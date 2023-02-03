Read full article on original website
NJ charges Paterson officer who shot, wounded fleeing person
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has brought criminal charges against a Paterson Police officer he says shot a fleeing person in the back, wounding him severely. Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Monday the state filed charges of second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct against Officer Jerry Moravek. The charges stem from a June 2022 incident in which Moravek saw the victim, who is not identified in the charging documents, run past him soon after hearing gunshots. Moravek fired at the person, striking him in the back. Moravek’s attorney says he has been falsely accused.
Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared that the state had a “moral obligation” to support families. Lee said Monday that he wants to create a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.” If approved, Tennessee would become one of the top spenders on such organizations known for dissuading people from getting an abortion. However, now that Roe v. Wade, has been overturned, many centers have shifted to touting that they offer pre-natal prenatal and post-birth classes while Republican lawmakers have gone on the defensive to soften their harsh abortion bans.
FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado
(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana
Two Tennessee men have been sentenced to federal prison after transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Louisiana.
Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida is seeing clinic patients again, days after a security problem forced it to take its network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it still has to use paper documentation, and Monday’s non-emergency surgeries and out-patient procedures have been canceled. The information technology systems were taken offline as a security precaution Thursday after Tallahassee Memorial was hit by an apparent ransomware attack. The hospital system headquartered in Tallahassee provides health care across 21 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.
Three suspected opioid overdose deaths in 24 hours in St. Tammany Parish
Three people died in St. Tammany Parish from drug overdoses in a 24 hour time frame last weekend.
Winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket sold in Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. – One Washington resident rubbed elbows with Lady Luck on Monday night! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in the state which matched all 6 winning numbers. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and Powerball 07. Before taxes, the winner of the jackpot may...
New bill would ensure election integrity in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to increase trustworthiness in elections, Republican lawmakers in Olympia proposed legislation last Wednesday that would add a 16-digit code to each Washington ballot that voters could then use to look up who they voted for. House Bill 1708 would require each county auditor...
Washington Republicans argue proposed bill for ballot change would ensure election integrity
SPOKANE, Wash. – In an effort to increase trustworthiness in elections, Republican lawmakers in Olympia proposed legislation last Wednesday that would add a 16-digit code to each Washington ballot that voters could then use to look up who they voted for. House Bill 1708 would require each county auditor...
45 dogs transported from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia ready for adoption
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups. Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. “Puppies,...
Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant
According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
Special elections in Pittsburgh could end Pa. House impasse
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh-area voters are participating in special elections to fill three vacancies in the state House of Representatives. The results Tuesday may resolve a stalemate over majority control that’s left the chamber in limbo for the past month. If Democrats sweep all three districts, which they also won in November, it will give them a 102-101 majority. It’s been 12 years since Republicans have not been able to determine what gets voted on in the House. Republicans had a 113-90 majority last year but Democrats flipped just enough seats to control the chamber. But one reelected House Democrat died of cancer in October and two others resigned after being elected to higher offices.
Washington receives $9 million grant in the fight to end homelessness
YAKAMA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Commerce (WSDC) has been awarded a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) set to provide new housing for people experiencing homelessness in parts of Washington. Yakama county will be awarded $1.65 million going to...
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring. That’s because the federal government is reinstating a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, told state lawmakers that Maryland will be able to start ending Medicaid coverage for people who no longer qualify starting in May. However, she says Maryland is in a better position than many states to reach people to either continue Medicaid coverage or move them into other health plans.
Spiritual advisers offering final comfort in execution rooms
ST. LOUIS (AP) — For decades, Missouri executions played out in similar fashion: An inmate was strapped to a gurney in a drab room, alone except for the eyes of witnesses staring through thick glass as unidentified executioners administered the lethal chemical from behind a cinderblock wall. But in November, convicted killer Kevin Johnson spent his final moments speaking softly with a pastor, praying, being assured of forgiveness. When Amber McLaughlin was executed in the same room weeks later, her pastor stroked her hand, providing comfort even as McLaughlin expressed that something was causing her pain. A March Supreme Court ruling requires states to accommodate those who want spiritual advisers in the execution room, where they can pray together and even touch.
