Multnomah County’s Central Library will close for up to nine months

Multnomah County’s biggest library, the central branch in downtown Portland, will close for renovations on March 11. Then it will likely remain closed through the rest of 2023. Multnomah County Library spokesperson Shawn Cunningham said during the closure, the 110-year-old building will get new paint and carpets, renovated restrooms...
Grand Ronde tribal officials open second opioid treatment clinic, in Portland

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde expanded its fight against opioid addiction Monday with the opening of a new recovery clinic in Portland. A crowd of roughly 50 people gathered for the grand opening of the Great Circle Recovery clinic, 3580 SE 82nd Ave., where tribal and Multnomah County officials spoke and celebrated with ceremonial drumming and a ribbon cutting.
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
Portland’s Belmont Goats entangled in debate over homeless camps

Sometime Monday night, someone cut the fence to an animal enclosure in Portland’s University Park neighborhood, releasing the city’s famed Belmont Goats in what appears to be a protest over homeless camp sweeps. So far, authorities have not arrested anyone for the vandalism, but the perpetrators left a...
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Oregon lawmakers create first-ever arts caucus

On Wednesday, nine lawmakers in Salem will hold their first meeting to kick off the Arts and Culture Caucus in the Oregon state Legislature. Although lawmakers have convened multiple caucuses to advocate for various causes and legislative interests, there has never before been a caucus organized specifically to assist arts and culture organizations, which continue to struggle with recovery from the pandemic. The bipartisan caucus aims to raise awareness among fellow lawmakers of issues impacting arts venues and organizations across the state, and identify legislation that could provide relief through additional state funding or other support.
Portland is in the running for a WNBA team

Portland loves women’s sports. That was the message U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden conveyed to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert at a promotional event on Monday aimed at boosting the city’s campaign for a new WNBA team. Engelbert was hired by the WNBA in the midst of a business transformation...
Linfield University agrees to pay fired professor more than $1 million in whistleblower settlement

Nearly two years of litigation between Linfield University and fired professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner has come to an end in the form of a more than $1 million settlement. Pollack-Pelzner, a tenured professor at the private university in McMinnville, was fired in April 2021 after he publicly shared allegations of sexual misconduct from students and staff involving university board members, including the Linfield president. Pollack-Pelzner, who is Jewish, also shared antisemitic comments he said came from the president and other university leaders.
