Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Black Oregon representative, pulled over by police twice in one week, reflects on implicit bias
Democratic state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland says he’s been pulled over by police at least 40 times since he started driving. Last week, the representative was pulled over twice in a span of three days, an occurrence he believes doesn’t happen to most of his white colleagues and staff.
opb.org
Portland students weigh in on safety concerns following recent gun violence outside schools
Your browser does not support the audio element. Shootings outside of three Portland high schools this school year have left students injured and district officials seeking solutions. Last month, district officials met with city officials, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and police chief Chuck Lovell. Putting police officers back in...
opb.org
Multnomah County’s Central Library will close for up to nine months
Multnomah County’s biggest library, the central branch in downtown Portland, will close for renovations on March 11. Then it will likely remain closed through the rest of 2023. Multnomah County Library spokesperson Shawn Cunningham said during the closure, the 110-year-old building will get new paint and carpets, renovated restrooms...
opb.org
Vancouver pushes pause again on warehouses, a move that others say just pushes away jobs, money
Despite protests from some local business organizations, Vancouver officials plan to keep their foot on the brakes – at least temporarily – on new plans to build mega-warehouses in the city. Monday night marked the first public hearing of the city’s moratorium on large industrial facilities, such as...
opb.org
Grand Ronde tribal officials open second opioid treatment clinic, in Portland
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde expanded its fight against opioid addiction Monday with the opening of a new recovery clinic in Portland. A crowd of roughly 50 people gathered for the grand opening of the Great Circle Recovery clinic, 3580 SE 82nd Ave., where tribal and Multnomah County officials spoke and celebrated with ceremonial drumming and a ribbon cutting.
opb.org
Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
opb.org
Portland’s Belmont Goats entangled in debate over homeless camps
Sometime Monday night, someone cut the fence to an animal enclosure in Portland’s University Park neighborhood, releasing the city’s famed Belmont Goats in what appears to be a protest over homeless camp sweeps. So far, authorities have not arrested anyone for the vandalism, but the perpetrators left a...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
opb.org
Oregon lawmakers create first-ever arts caucus
On Wednesday, nine lawmakers in Salem will hold their first meeting to kick off the Arts and Culture Caucus in the Oregon state Legislature. Although lawmakers have convened multiple caucuses to advocate for various causes and legislative interests, there has never before been a caucus organized specifically to assist arts and culture organizations, which continue to struggle with recovery from the pandemic. The bipartisan caucus aims to raise awareness among fellow lawmakers of issues impacting arts venues and organizations across the state, and identify legislation that could provide relief through additional state funding or other support.
opb.org
Portland is in the running for a WNBA team
Portland loves women’s sports. That was the message U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden conveyed to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert at a promotional event on Monday aimed at boosting the city’s campaign for a new WNBA team. Engelbert was hired by the WNBA in the midst of a business transformation...
opb.org
Linfield University agrees to pay fired professor more than $1 million in whistleblower settlement
Nearly two years of litigation between Linfield University and fired professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner has come to an end in the form of a more than $1 million settlement. Pollack-Pelzner, a tenured professor at the private university in McMinnville, was fired in April 2021 after he publicly shared allegations of sexual misconduct from students and staff involving university board members, including the Linfield president. Pollack-Pelzner, who is Jewish, also shared antisemitic comments he said came from the president and other university leaders.
