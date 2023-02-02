Read full article on original website
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
investing.com
50% of USDT is on Tron, Has Been Growing: Crypto Analyst
50% of USDT is on Tron, Has Been Growing: Crypto Analyst. Patrick Dynamo Defi tweets that more than 50% of USDT is on Tron when compared to 39.87% on Ethereum. The dominance of the Tron network percentage over Ethereum has been growing recently as indicated in TVL. Tron’s TVL has...
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond staves off bankruptcy with $225 million from stock sale
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Tuesday it raised about $225 million in an equity offering and may get another $800 million over the next 10 months, as the struggling retailer tries to avoid bankruptcy. Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Bay Capital Management is the lead investor in the share sale,...
investing.com
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
investing.com
Western Union earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - Western Union (NYSE: WU) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.32, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.09B versus the consensus estimate of $1.07B. Guidance. Western Union sees FY 2023 EPS of $1.55-$1.65 versus the analyst consensus of $1.58. Western...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
Meta, nonprofit end U.S. lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc and blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation have resolved Dfinity's trademark lawsuit against Meta over its infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court. Meta and Dfinity asked the court Monday to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be revived. A...
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
investing.com
Carlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Carlyle Group Inc said on Tuesday that its fourth-quarter distributable earnings tumbled 52% year-on-year, as the private equity firm cashed out on fewer investments as dealmaking slowed. The decline was steeper than the 41% decline reported last month by peer Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Inc and sets a...
investing.com
U.S. trade gap widens in December; deficit highest on record in 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened in December, reversing half of the prior month's sharp contraction, as imports rebounded and exports of goods dropped to a 10-month low amid cooling global demand and declining crude oil prices. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed the...
