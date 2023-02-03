ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close Brunswick location

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close its Brunswick location. Currently, the brand has four store locations in Maine: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of staff. While...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

TD Beach to Beacon 10K announces online registration dates for 2023

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Race organizers for the TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race, which will celebrate its 25th running of the iconic race, announced the registration dates for this year’s race. Open registration for Cape Elizabeth residents will take place Wednesday, April 19, followed by open registration...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

Former Sea Dogs owners share profits from sale with staff

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We are just eight weeks away from the Sea Dogs’ long-awaited home opener at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs were sold back in early December to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The group currently owns 12 other minor league franchises. Sea Dogs management says it will be business as usual at Hadlock this summer. The sale became official last week.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire likely hoaxes, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (WGME) -- Officials say multiple bomb threats at Walmart stores in New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes. The threats reportedly led to evacuations on Wednesday at stores in Amherst, Littleton, Gorham, Hinsdale, and others, according to WMUR. Other Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving hoax...
AMHERST, NH
WPFO

Door shattered at USPS in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – A door at the U.S. Postal Service post office on Congress Street in Portland has been shattered. Officers noticed the around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday while on routine patrol. Police say nothing was stolen or damaged aside from the door. No other information was released.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Boothbay school closed all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage

BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WPFO

Portland landlords push for change to city's rent control ordinance

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

3 shot in Lewiston apartment, no charges yet

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street. Officers say they found three gunshot victims, who were taken to...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Lewiston school employee receives award for saving choking child

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston school employee has been honored for jumping into action and saving a student who was choking on a chicken nugget. The American Red Cross honored Michelle Michaud, a behavioral health processional at Acadia Academy, with an American Red Cross Lifesaving Award. “On behalf of the...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Woman killed after being hit by train in Biddeford

BIDDFORD (WGME) -- Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford Tuesday morning. According to police, the woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Main Street. The woman died at the scene. The train blocked Main Street...
BIDDEFORD, ME

