Moxee, WA

KIMA TV

I-82 West closed in Yakima near Yakima Ave due to semi crash

YAKIMA -- The interstate is closed for all traffic headed west near milepost 33 in Yakima due to a semi collision. Traffic is backed up but has been able to get off the interstate on the nearby exit and detour on local roads. It appears one semi crashed into the...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Regional airport committee member: "In all honesty, I think it's a long shot."

YAKIMA--City leaders are continuing to sell their pitch for the state's new regional airport. They recently traveled up to Olympia to share that pitch with Senator Curtis King, who was just appointed to the state's commercial aviation coordinating commission recently. But he isn't as his optimistic as city leaders about...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Driver flees the scene after hitting, killing Kennewick man

RICHLAND, Wash. — A Kennewick man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Richland. According to Washington State Patrol, the 41-year-old man was hit while walking in the eastbound lanes of SR 240 at milepost 37. The area is about half way between I-182 and Columbia Park Trail.
RICHLAND, WA

