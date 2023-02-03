Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
I-82 West closed in Yakima near Yakima Ave due to semi crash
YAKIMA -- The interstate is closed for all traffic headed west near milepost 33 in Yakima due to a semi collision. Traffic is backed up but has been able to get off the interstate on the nearby exit and detour on local roads. It appears one semi crashed into the...
KIMA TV
Regional airport committee member: "In all honesty, I think it's a long shot."
YAKIMA--City leaders are continuing to sell their pitch for the state's new regional airport. They recently traveled up to Olympia to share that pitch with Senator Curtis King, who was just appointed to the state's commercial aviation coordinating commission recently. But he isn't as his optimistic as city leaders about...
KIMA TV
Helicopter makes emergency landing in Naches River after hitting power lines
NACHES, Wash. -- A helicopter made an emergency landing on an island in the Naches River Sunday after clipping power lines near Highway 12, according to the Naches Fire Department. The department says they were dispatched to the 8400 block of US Hwy 12 at 5:00 p.m. for a report...
KIMA TV
Gun used in Grandview drive-by shooting linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A gun used in a drive-by shooting in Grandview has been linked to 6 other shootings in Yakima, according to the Grandview Police Department (GPD). On Feb. 14, 2022, GPD says they responded to multiple calls of gunshots near the 500 block of N 4th St. in Grandview.
KIMA TV
22-year-old man 'acting erratically' at Randall Park gets shot and killed by Yakima dad
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A 22-year-old man who was 'acting erratically' at Randall Park was eventually shot and killed by a Yakima dad after police say the man threatened the life of his child. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) says they received multiple 911 calls on Sunday afternoon for reports of...
KIMA TV
Driver flees the scene after hitting, killing Kennewick man
RICHLAND, Wash. — A Kennewick man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Richland. According to Washington State Patrol, the 41-year-old man was hit while walking in the eastbound lanes of SR 240 at milepost 37. The area is about half way between I-182 and Columbia Park Trail.
