Courtesy photo/Louis Gaudet

Denton County facilities will not open until 10 a.m. Friday due to overnight freezing on sidewalks and roadways.

The National Weather Service indicates rain on Thursday and below-freezing temperatures overnight and into Friday morning could lead to ice forming on the roads.