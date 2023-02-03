ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Two Bridgeton teens charged with murder in teen’s killing

By Lynda Cohen
 6 days ago
Two Bridgeton teens are charged with murder in a shooting that killing a boy and wounded a girl last week.

All involved are 17 years old.

Police were called to North Pearl Street at about 12:37 Sunday morning and found the unnamed boy with gunshot wounds, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then found a 17-year-old girl who had a gunshot wound, according to the report.

She was flown to Cooper University Hospital, where she was in stable condition, Webb-McRae said.

Later that day, Iban Perez, 21, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. He was not charged with murder.

But both teens — whose names were no released due to their age — have been charged with the first-degree crime. They also face charges of aggravated assault, along with several weapons offenses.

The state will move to have them detained. It was not clear if the Prosecutor’s Office would move to have them waived up to be tried as adults.

Perez remains in the Cumberland County jail.

