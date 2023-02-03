Anthony Joshua returns to our screens to face Jermaine Franklin live on DAZN from the The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. Former two-time unified Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ returns to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Jermain Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs).

