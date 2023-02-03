Read full article on original website
Stephen Espinoza confident Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia gets made
By Dan Ambrose: Showtime head honcho Stephen Espinoza says he’s pleased that there’s only one issue that is left to resolve for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight that can take place on April 15th, which is the rematch clause problem. Espinoza says this dispute isn’t “insurmountable”...
Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
Oleksandr Usyk reminds Tyson Fury: “I’m here”
By Jack Tiernan: In his latest social media message to WBC heavyweight champion, a fatigued-looking Oleksandr Usyk reminded the giant 6’9″ champ that “I’m here.”. It’s potentially a tricky fight for the 34-year-old Fury because he’s slowed with age, and he isn’t the young, energetic fighter he’d been many years ago.
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations stalled over rematch clause
By Sam Volz: Negotiations for the April 15th Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight have hit a snag over the rematch clause for the fight. The Tank-Ryan fight is now in jeopardy, with a chance that it won’t happen unless one of the two sides gives in.
Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino meet in WBC lightweight eliminator on April 8th
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson – Shuichiro Yoshino will be squaring off in a WBC lightweight title eliminator two months from now on April 8th in the main event to force their way to a title shot against undisputed champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Stevenson-Yoshino will headline...
Leigh Wood taking “dangerous one” against Mauricio Lara says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) will be putting his WBA featherweight title on the line against the “dangerous” #10 ranked contender Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs) next week on February 18th on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, England. The 34-year-old Wood didn’t need...
WBA orders Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Erislandy Lara next
By Craig Daly: Gennadiy Golovkin has been ordered by the WBA to defend his middleweight title against ‘regular’ champion Erislandy Lara in his next fight. Earlier today, Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) vacated his IBF title after he’d been ordered by the sanctioning to defend against his mandatory Esquiva Falcao.
What time is Vargas vs. Foster this Saturday on Showtime?
Unbeaten two-division champion Rey Vargas has set his sights on conquering a third weight class as he looks to add a super featherweight crown to his resume when he battles top contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC title this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Jaime Munguia would knockout Golovkin says Erik Morales
By Sean Jones: Trainer Erik Morales says his fighter Jaime Munguia will not only defeat IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin but also knockout him out when the time comes for the two to mix it up. Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has been pushing for the fight against Golovkin (42-2-1, 37...
Top 5 Heavyweight Champions in the 1980s – VIDEO
In the 1980s there were 15 men who held claim to at least a portion of the heavyweight championship between January 1st, 1980 and December 31st, 1989. For the purposes of this video, we are specifically comparing heavyweight championship reigns and championship bouts that happened during this particular stretch. The...
Usyk says Tyson Fury an actor, plays for the cameras
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says Tyson Fury puts up a false front when he’s in front of the camera, going into an acting mode, playing a “bad guy” but in reality, he’s entirely different. Usyk says he views Fury as totally unlike the villain character that he’s created.
Joshua – Franklin tickets on sale this week for April 1st fight at O2 Arena in London
By Huck Allen: This week, tickets will go on sale for the Anthony Joshua return fight against the highly respected American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin for their headliner at the O2 Arena in London, England, on April 1. This will be the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua’s first fight with new...
In Defense of the Brawlers
By Eric Coronado: This past weekend, Amanda Serrano earned a comfortable, yet hard-fought decision over Erika Cruz to unify the women’s featherweight division. The fight was a high-action affair, but Serrano (44-2-1, 30 kos) was able to dictate the range and pace for much of it following the scrappy opening rounds. Cruz (15-2-0, 3 KOs), to her credit, kept Serrano’s hands full with her high punch volume and landed plenty of clean punches on Serrano.
Rolly Romero to challenge Alberto Puello for WBA 140-lb title in April
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) will be challenging unbeaten Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) for his WBA light welterweight title in his first fight in the 140-lb division in April. Rolly is ranked #7 with the World Boxing Association at light welterweight, and it’s...
OFFICIAL: Joshua vs Franklin @ The O2 in London on April 1
Anthony Joshua returns to our screens to face Jermaine Franklin live on DAZN from the The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. Former two-time unified Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ returns to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Jermain Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs).
Eddie Hearn denies Canelo Alvarez is slipping
By Sean Jones: Eddie Hearn is adamant that Canelo Alvarez isn’t showing signs of slippage in his last two fights since capturing the undisputed championship in 2021. On social media, boxing fans have noted that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has looked like he’s lost a couple of steps since his fight with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and then looked almost as bad in his recent trilogy match against 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
Shakur Stevenson says Devin Haney has no choice but fight him or vacate in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Shakur Stevenson says Devin Haney will have no choice but to defend against him or Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis or vacate his undisputed lightweight championship this year if he successfully gets past Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th. Without Top Rank forcing the issue, it’s questionable whether...
Edgar Berlanga says Top Rank wanted to take him off headliners
By Brian Webber: Edgar Berlanga says one factor that led to him parting ways with Top Rank is the promotional company wanted to demote him to co-main event status, removing him from being a headliner as he’d been. Now as a free agent, Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is in...
