Why Mavs' Kyrie trade concerns Draymond short and long term
Draymond Green both is, and is not, a fan of the Dallas Mavericks' trade for Kyrie Irving. On the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show podcast, the Warriors' forward discussed the blockbuster deal that sent Irving and Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks.
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors
The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
Report: Lakers trade Russ to Jazz in three-team deal involving Wolves
Russell Westbrook is on the move. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources. The third team involved is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles will receive D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, while...
Klay makes bold future promise after honest All-Star remarks
There is no NBA player who heats up like Warriors guard Klay Thompson. Thompson unleashed a vintage performance Monday night in the Warriors’ 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, going off for 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting. Is he playing at a level that warrants a trip to...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
Kings swing trade with Nets for forward Edwards, cash
The Kings have made their first move of trade deadline week. Sacramento has acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, the team announced Wednesday morning. The Kings also waived Deonte Burton. Shams Charania of...
Report: Teams have called Celtics about Grant Williams' availability
The Boston Celtics reportedly are looking to add ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but would they give up a rotation player to get a deal done?. The Celtics have a solid eight-man core that has powered Boston to an NBA-best 37-16 record entering Monday, so you could make the case that Brad Stevens should just look to add on the margins while keeping that core intact.
Winners, Losers in Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving tried to force his way out of Brooklyn over the summer, but the market for him was thin and his plan didn’t work. He opted in to stay in Brooklyn. Irving’s plan did work at the trade deadline — he again demanded a trade and this time, he got his wish and was sent to Dallas to team up with Luka Dončić on the Mavericks. It’s a deal with clear winners and losers, but the cases are muddier for both of the principal teams involved. Let’s break down who won and who lost in this latest Kyrie Irving trade. Let’s start with a reminder of what the trade itself involved.
Chiefs WR lazily tries to anger Eagles fans with Philly take
If the Chiefs' effort in Super Bowl LVII is anything like JuJu Smith-Schuster's limp attempt at angering Eagles fans on Opening Night, the Birds are going to roll. The 26-year-old wide receiver decided to trot out The Cheesesteak Trope at Super Bowl Opening Night, looking for cheap engagement and easy ire. He got it, but only barely.
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record
The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com Arena was packed with fans, celebrities and basketball legends who were all in attendance to see...
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
Doctor clarifies Steph's injury is high-ankle sprain variant
The Warriors released an update Sunday on superstar Steph Curry that, to many, sounded more like a lesson in high school Biology class. “An MRI [Saturday] night confirmed that Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg,” the team said in a statement Sunday.
Kevin O'Connor: Grant Williams trade is 'definitely possible'
Will Wednesday night mark Grant Williams' final game with the Boston Celtics?. Williams, a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season, has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Thursday's deadline. Teams reportedly have called the Celtics about the fourth-year forward, though it's unclear whether Boston has any interest in moving him.
Report: C's could package these two players for center upgrade
Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have been quiet with the 2023 NBA trade deadline looming, but they reportedly have been doing their due diligence. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Celtics are "exploring the combined outgoing value" of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and forward Danilo Gallinari as they search for an upgrade at the center position. Fischer identifies Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) and Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) as potential fits who would make sense financially.
NBA trade deadline tracker: latest news, rumors, deals
Things are going to get insane in the run-up to the NBA trade deadline, at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. There’s already been a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas, which will spawn other deals, and every team is looking for upgrades large or small. Will the Lakers make upgrades? What contenders will deepen their bench, and what teams will pivot toward the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? We will have all the latest NBA rumors, news, and any deals that get done in one place. It’s going to get wild, sit back and enjoy the ride.
Vintage Klay erupts for 27 first-half points against Thunder
With Steph Curry out for the next few weeks with a lower left leg injury, the Warriors need their other stars to step up in a big way. Klay Thompson got the memo. The Warriors' shooting guard came out firing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, dropping in 27 points in the first half to pace Golden State to a seven-point halftime lead.
Report: Bruins, Pastrnak are 'financially very close' on new contract
Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak still isn't signed beyond the 2022-23 NHL season, but it does sound like the two sides have made progress toward reaching a contract extension. "I've been told the Bruins and their star winger are 'financially very close,'" ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday. She also wrote...
Report: Bruins have 'recently inquired' about Chychrun ahead of trade deadline
The Boston Bruins are not a team that typically stands pat at the NHL trade deadline. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made at least one pre-trade deadline move in all seven of his full seasons on the job. He hasn't been afraid to trade good prospects or first-round picks.
