Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
NBC New York
U.S. Is ‘Absolutely' Behind on Supply Chain Independence From China, Biden Advisor Says
"This is a major concern for the U.S. and I think for the rest of the world," Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein told CNBC. China controls roughly 60% of the world's production of rare earth minerals and materials, according to a recent report by Rice University's Baker Institute. For the...
NBC New York
Huawei Turns to Patents for a Lifeline — Including Those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
NBC New York
Amazon Scales Back Cargo Flying as Demand Cools, Contractor Says
Air Transport Services Group said Amazon will be flying less in response to a worsening economic outlook. ATSG operates a significant portion of Amazon's air freight network. Demand for air cargo has cooled recently after increasingly rapidly during the Covid pandemic. One of Amazon's key air cargo operators said Monday...
NBC New York
Bill Gates on Why He'll Carry on Using Private Jets and Campaigning on Climate Change
"I spend billions of dollars on ... climate innovation," Gates tells the BBC. "So, you know, should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?" Gates also speaks about the role developed nations needed to play when it came to reducing emissions. "What...
Comments / 0