NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson replacing Jordan Poole in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is replacing Jordan Poole in the starting lineup after resting last game on the second end of a back-to-back. numberFire’s models project Klay for 34.0 FanDuel points on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala starting for Thunder on Saturday, Jaylin Williams coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Muscala will get the start on Saturday with Jaylin Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Muscala to play 13.9 minutes against the Rockets. Muscala's Saturday projection includes 7.2 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins starting on Saturday, Isaiah Joe coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins will get the start on Saturday with Isaiah Joe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 25.7 minutes against Houston. Wiggins' Saturday projection includes 9.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Julius Randle and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) will play Saturday night for Golden State
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a lower left leg contusion. Our models project Curry for 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) won't play Sunday for Denver
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to a sprained left ankle. Look for Jeff Green to draw the start in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) doubtful for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in yesterday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and was unable to return, so it would appear unlikely that suits up for tonight's game against the Timberwolves. When healthy, Caldwell-Pope...
numberfire.com
Update: RJ Barrett (illness) now doubtful for Knicks on Sunday; Immanuel Quickley starts
New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barrett is a late scratch - and by late we mean a single minute before tipoff - due to a non-COVID illness. While he hasn't officially been ruled out, he didn't start, and the team has declared him doubtful. Immanuel Quickley drew the start in the late swap.
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Denver on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against the Nuggets. Gobert's Sunday projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Jordan Poole will start for Warriors in place of injured Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr announced. It's not just for Monday, as superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss at least a few weeks due to a still-undisclosed leg injury - though reports are he partially tore ligaments. It seems as though he'll be out through the All-Star Break at the very least, and Poole will now be handed the keys to the offense at point guard.
