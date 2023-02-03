Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Related
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Embiid will suit up on Wednesday night after Philadelphia's superstar was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Embiid to score 52.6 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) starting for New Orleans on Tuesday, Naji Marshall to bench
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (toe) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ingram will start at small forward after the 25-year old missed one game with a toe injury. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Ingram to score 39.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Daishen Nix coming off Rockets' bench on Monday
Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Eric Gordon missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to knee soreness. However, to kick off the new week, the veteran is back in there. He'll start, sending Nix back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Jazz. Gobert's Wednesday projection includes 15.5...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Raul Neto starting for Cleveland on Wednesday in place of injured Darius Garland (thumb)
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Neto will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Darius Garland sidelined with a thumb injury. Donovan Mitchell (groin) has also been ruled out, and Caris LeVert is expected to start in his place.
numberfire.com
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Wednesday for injured Al Horford (knee) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will make his 19th start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with right knee swelling. In 33.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes...
Comments / 0