ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com

New York's RJ Barrett (illness) active for Tuesday's matchup against Magic

New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Barrett will be available on Tuesday despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 29.6 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Embiid will suit up on Wednesday night after Philadelphia's superstar was listed as questionable. In 33.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Embiid to score 52.6 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 29.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Pelicans starting Jonas Valanciunas (quad) on Tuesday, Larry Nance Jr. to bench

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Valanciunas will make his 55th appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after he was inactive on Sunday with a wrist injury. In 25.1 expected minutes versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, our models project Valanciunas to score 30.3 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Daishen Nix coming off Rockets' bench on Monday

Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Eric Gordon missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to knee soreness. However, to kick off the new week, the veteran is back in there. He'll start, sending Nix back to the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gobert continues to deal with groin soreness and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Jazz. Gobert's Wednesday projection includes 15.5...
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan (hip) questionable on Thursday

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. DeRozan continues to deal with a hip injury and is questionable to face the Nets on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.3 minutes against Brooklyn.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy