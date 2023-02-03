Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: East Hall, GHS get shutouts in Copa 985
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — East Hall scored three goals in a five minute span to blow open a close match for a 4-0 win over Flowery Branch on Tuesday in a Copa 985 league match at East Hall Stadium. It was the second consecutive shutout for the Vikings (2-1) who...
Girls basketball: Black scores school-record 40 in Chestatee win; NoFo, Bluff, Branch, Gville, EHall, Lakeview all take region wins
ATHENS, Ga. — Riley Black poured in a career-high and school-record 40 points to lead the Chestatee girls to a 57-40 win over Cedar Shoals on Tuesday in both teams’ regular-season finales. Black scored 21 in the first half as the Lady War Eagles (18-7) led 24-13 at...
Tennis: Branch swept by Mill Creek
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Both the Flowery Branch boys and girls tennis teams fell 5-0 to Mill Creek on Wednesday in action at Flowery Branch Courts. For the boys, Brayden Jackson, Logan Magnuson, and Josh Warren all dropped straight-set matches as the Hawks’ group of David Izadi, Colbi Hayes, and Chris Jin lost just 8 games. In doubles, the Falcons’ teams of Logan Huntsman and Ty Weatherly and Reid Barnes and Eli King also lost in straight sets.
Boys basketball: West Hall beats Johnson, gears up for final week
OAKWOOD, Ga. — The West Hall boys swept their annual season series with Johnson on Saturday, beating the Knights 77-41 at The Dungeon. Four players finished in double figures for the Spartans (12-11, 6-4 Region 7-3A). They built a 35-15 halftime lead and never looked back. C.J. Vinson led...
UGA revamping Stegeman seating for men's basketball
ATHENS, Ga. — Student seating, season ticket locations and the team benches will be adjusted at Stegeman Coliseum to enhance the game day experience prior to the 2023-24 Georgia men’s basketball season, Josh Brooks, the UGA Athletic Association’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, announced on Tuesday.
BRAG comes to Gainesville for 2023 bicycle tour
Bicycle Ride Across Georgia announced its route for the upcoming 43rd Annual Big Brag event in June. The event will follow a Lake and Libations theme where the route will begin its seven-day, 400-mile journey in the North Georgia mountains and end in Augusta. “We’re going to go through a...
Charles Howard Webster
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Charles Howard Webster, age 85 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Mr. Webster was born in Alamo, Georgia a son of the late Elza Franklin Webster and the late Ruby Elizabeth Pace Webster. Mr. Webster was a member of Jackson County Baptist Church where he served as head of the Deacon Board and was a retired Building Contractor. Mr. Webster enjoyed farming and gardening and most enjoyed giving away the fruits of his labors to friends and family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Webster is preceded by a brother, Frank Webster and a great grandson, Rylan Thompson.
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall
Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
Charles Edwin Hudgins, Jr.
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Charles Edwin Hudgins Jr, age 52, of Maysville, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday February 7, 2023. Mr. Hudgins was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia the son of Joyce C. Bentley Brewer and the late Charles Edwin Hudgins Sr. Mr. Hudgins worked...
Gainesville completes Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative
The City of Gainesville was recognized at the 2023 Cities United Summit as a graduate of the Georgia Economic Placemaking Collaborative program by the Georgia Municipal Association and the Georgia Cities Foundation. Nearly 1,000 government leaders, public servants and legislative stakeholders convened in Atlanta on Jan. 20-23 for the event,...
Jerry Jay Simmons
Mr. Jerry Jay Simmons, 73, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Teko Turner
Mr. Teko Turner, 42, of Gainesville, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Emory Hospital Atlanta. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Pastor Daniel Edwards will officiate. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will follow in a cemetery to be determined.
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
Douglas Roberts
Douglas Roberts, age 66, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness. Mr. Roberts was born on May 24, 1956 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father, William Cecil Roberts. Douglas was of the Holiness Faith. He was a loving and dedicated son and brother. Douglas has worked in construction with his step-father for several years.
Barbara J. Skelton
Barbara J. Skelton, age 82, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Ms. Skelton was born on May 19, 1940 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Elbert Floyd and Callie Lois Shedd Skelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Williams, Elizabeth Terry, Frances Jarrard, Ethel Kimbrell; brothers, Bobby Skelton, and Leslie Skelton. Ms. Skelton was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Gainesville. She had retired as a self employed house painter. Barbara was a loving, self sacrificing mother and devout friend. She will be remembered for her strong will with a feisty spirit.
Guy Edwin “Pops” Platt, Sr.
Mr. Guy Edwin “Pops” Platt, Sr., 85, of Sugar Hill, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Dave Channell will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 10th from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Linda Adams Warden
Linda Adams Warden, age 75, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheldon and Hilda Adams. She is survived by her son, William Devlin Warden, Lawrenceville, GA; 3 grandchildren, Cameron Stephens, Allison Warden, David Warden; brother, Jim Adams, Suwanee, GA; aunts, Joann McCarty, Grayson, GA, Sarah McCarty, Muscle Shoals, AL; 1st cousin, Debra Broome; several nieces and nephews. Ms. Warden was born October 21, 1947 in Columbus, GA. She was a 1966 graduate of Stranhan High School, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was a retired bookkeeper and was of the Presbyterian faith. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Melwood Cemetery, 5170 East Ponce DeLeon Ave., Stone Mountain, GA 30088 (Dekalb County).
Winnifred "Winnie" Lorene Gunn Wade
Winnifred “Winnie” Lorene Gunn Herring Wade, age 91 of Alto, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 04, 2023. Born in Demorest, Georgia on August 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Harrison & Violet Hicks Gunn. Winnie worked for Ethicon ( A Johnson & Johnson Family Company) for many years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Clarkesville Church of God.
Clarence Norris, Jr.
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Clarence Norris, Jr., age 86 of Nicholson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, February 6, 2023. Mr. Norris was born in Jackson County, Georgia a son of the late Clarence Norris, Sr. and the late Willie Mae Parker Norris. Mr. Norris was of the Baptist Faith and was retired from Wayne Poultry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Norris is preceded by a sister, Ruby Lee.
Missing Norcross teen found dead in woods
Gwinnett County Police have identified the human remains found on Monday on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line. Police have identified the remains as 16-year-old Susana Morales of Norcross. Morales was previously reported as missing Tue., July 26, 2022. Gwinnett County Police responded to a call...
