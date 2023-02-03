Barbara J. Skelton, age 82, of Cornelia, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Ms. Skelton was born on May 19, 1940 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Elbert Floyd and Callie Lois Shedd Skelton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Williams, Elizabeth Terry, Frances Jarrard, Ethel Kimbrell; brothers, Bobby Skelton, and Leslie Skelton. Ms. Skelton was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Gainesville. She had retired as a self employed house painter. Barbara was a loving, self sacrificing mother and devout friend. She will be remembered for her strong will with a feisty spirit.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO