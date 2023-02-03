ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions strike gold in post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Draft

If you are a crazy Detroit Lions fan like I am, and cannot get enough of anything and everything regarding the NFL Draft, you probably paid close attention to the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the week leading up to it. You also probably know that it is the week leading up to the game that is extremely valuable as teams (and scouts and reporters) are able to see the prospects up close as they participate in specific drills that focus on exposing weaknesses and identifying strengths. With the Senior Bowl officially in the books, the post-Senior Bowl 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have started to drop, including one from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023 simulation: Patrick Mahomes near perfect as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23

The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick

We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Bears News: Matt Nagy makes comments about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears didn’t have much success with Matt Nagy as their head coach. They had one good year in 2018 where they dominated their way to the NFC North title but fell off very quickly. It was more than just the head coach but he was a big problem by the time 2021 was complete.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy