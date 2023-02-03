Joe Mixon's Agent Offers Update After Arrest Warrant Was Issued For Bengals' Star Running Back

Mixon has spent his entire career with the Bengals

CINCINNATI — A warrant was issued for Joe Mixon's arrest on Thursday, but the misdemeanor charges are expected to be dropped on Friday morning according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"It was a rush judgement," Mixon's agent Peter Schaffer said.

According to court documents , Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a victim saying, "you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can' get me."

Police say it happened at 3rd Street and Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati.

The Bengals issued a statement on the matter.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Check out Pelissero's entire report below.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

INLINE

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did

Germaine Pratt Responds To Video Of Him Calling Out Joseph Ossai

Travis Kelce To Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: 'Shut Yo Mouth'

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 23-20 Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Sets Up Tying Score In AFC Championship Game

Watch: Tee Higgins Gives Mom Touchdown Ball During AFC Championship Game

Halftime Observations: Bengals Struggle Early, Trail Chiefs 13-6

Watch: Tee Higgins Does Best Randy Moss Impression, Catches 27-Yard Touchdown From Joe Burrow

Bengals Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd Questionable To Return Against Chiefs

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of AFC Championship Showdown With Chiefs

Look: Joe Burrow Arrives For Bengals' AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok