Nickelodeon’s nationwide activity, Paw Patrol on a Stroll, will raise funds for Dogs Trust as well as celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated series. This spring, Nickelodeon will rollout a nationwide activity plan, inspired by the beloved preschool animated series, PAW Patrol, created by Spin Master Entertainment. Paw Patrol on a Stroll is an activity-led walk that nurseries, child carers and families can take part in with children, and will take place between 22nd-26th May to raise money for Dogs Trust.

2 DAYS AGO