Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Funko and Paramount Announce Nickelodeon Cartoons x Funko Digital Pop! Series 2
Funko and Paramount are partnering once again to launch a new Digital Pop! line based on Nickelodeon’s beloved cartoon programming. Releasing on February 14, Nickelodeon Cartoons x Funko Digital Pop! Series 2 features characters from some of the network’s most memorable animated series including Rugrats, Invader Zim, CatDog and Rocko’s Modern Life.
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 5, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 5, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Paramount+ Releases 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ORIGINAL SERIES “GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES”. Official Trailer Debuted Today on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Series Is Produced by Paramount Television Studios. Feb. 7, 2023 – Paramount+ today released the official trailer for the new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE...
Next On Episode 5 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 5 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Following the events at Jimmy’s birthday party, Michael (Bryan Cranston) promises to stop helping Olivia (Rosie Perez). Charlie makes an unexpected move. Little Mo gets on the wrong side of Big Mo after he helps Eugene. Nancy chases a lead connected to the murder of Michael’s wife. Stream new episodes of Your Honor every Friday on SHOWTIME.
The Circus pulls back the curtain on a new season of politics without precedent. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri go beyond the headlines for an informative, inside look at the political spectacle and the issues impacting us all. Stream new episodes of The Circus starting February 26 on SHOWTIME.
Comedy Central Shares First Look at ‘South Park’ Season 26 Debut
Comedy Central has shared a clip and images for the premiere episode of the 26th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s renowned Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series, South Park, coming Wednesday, February 8… YES, THIS WEEK! All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. The new season will also roll out on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023.
Nickelodeon Reveals 2023 Writing and Artist Program Participants
Nickelodeon Reveals New Writing and Artist Program Participants. Programs align with ‘Content for Change’ initiative, a commitment to foster inclusive and diverse talent while developing tools needed to launch careers. 4 writers and 8 artists join the annual programs. Nickelodeon has announced that 12 new participants have been...
Super! in Italy to Premiere New Episodes of 'SpongeBob' From February 13
Super!, the free-to-air (FTA) Italian kids’ channel owned and operated by Paramount Global Italia, will start to premiere brand new episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants from Monday 13th February 2023 at 18:15!. È possibile vedere altri spettacoli di Nick su Paramount+: ParamountPlus.it. Di Più Nick: Nickelodeon annuncia i conduttori...
The Decision-Makers: Top Kids TV Buyers Talk Content Strategies at 2023 TV Kids Festival
The 2023 TV Kids Festival opened on February 7 with Paramount UK & Ireland’s Louise Bucknole, Sky Kids’ Lucy Murphy, TFO’s Marianne Lambert and Future Today’s David Di Lorenzo articulating their acquisition strategies in a lively panel discussion moderated by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski. Bucknole...
PARAMOUNT+ INTRODUCES PEAK ROMANCE COLLECTION
The First-Ever Valentine’s Day-Inspired Collection Includes Over 200 of the Best Rom-Coms and Love Stories, Such as the New Paramount+ Original “At Midnight”. Featuring Over 10 Curated Carousels Exploring Different Genres of Romance Including Modern Love, Classic Romances, ‘90s Love or Something Like It, Twisted Romances and More.
Nickelodeon UK Announces 'PAW Patrol on a Stroll' Initiative to Raise Funds For Dogs Trust
Nickelodeon’s nationwide activity, Paw Patrol on a Stroll, will raise funds for Dogs Trust as well as celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated series. This spring, Nickelodeon will rollout a nationwide activity plan, inspired by the beloved preschool animated series, PAW Patrol, created by Spin Master Entertainment. Paw Patrol on a Stroll is an activity-led walk that nurseries, child carers and families can take part in with children, and will take place between 22nd-26th May to raise money for Dogs Trust.
PARAMOUNT+ AND THREE UK PARTNER FOR MOBILE DISTRIBUTION OF THE STREAMING SERVICE
Paramount+ is now available as an optional add-on for Three UK’s new monthly contract customers. Major new partnership with Three UK is the latest step in the streaming service’s strategy to grow its direct-to-consumer distribution in the UK. London, 6 February 2023: Paramount+, the global streaming service from...
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Falling | Pluto TV
Free movies. Free shows. NO CATCH. Pluto TV is worth falling for! #StreamNowPayNever. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy With Steady Stream of New Premium Content for 2022-23 Season!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
