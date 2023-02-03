Read full article on original website
Super! in Italy to Premiere New Episodes of 'SpongeBob' From February 13
Super!, the free-to-air (FTA) Italian kids' channel owned and operated by Paramount Global Italia, will start to premiere brand new episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants from Monday 13th February 2023 at 18:15!
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. The musical series takes place in 1954: four years before the original Grease, four years before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and four yeas before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. A group of fed-up outcasts, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.
Scott Tenorman | South Park | Comedy Central UK
Scott Tenorman Must Die | South Park | Comedy Central UK.
The Circus Season 8 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME
The Circus pulls back the curtain on a new season of politics without precedent. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri go beyond the headlines for an informative, inside look at the political spectacle and the issues impacting us all. Stream new episodes of The Circus starting February 26 on SHOWTIME.
Next On Episode 5 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME
Next On Episode 5 | Your Honor Season 2 | SHOWTIME. Following the events at Jimmy’s birthday party, Michael (Bryan Cranston) promises to stop helping Olivia (Rosie Perez). Charlie makes an unexpected move. Little Mo gets on the wrong side of Big Mo after he helps Eugene. Nancy chases a lead connected to the murder of Michael’s wife. Stream new episodes of Your Honor every Friday on SHOWTIME.
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 5, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 5, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Blue Plays Magenta’s Clues & Celebrates Thank You Day! 🐾 w/ Josh & Miranda! | Blue’s Clues & You!
Blue Plays Magenta's Clues & Celebrates Thank You Day! 🐾 w/ Josh & Miranda! | Blue's Clues & You!. Today it's whose clues? Magenta's Clues! Join Blue and Josh for a celebration of Thank You Day by making thank you cards for their friends Miranda, Tickety Tock, and Mr. Salt & Mrs. Pepper! Then play a special round of Magenta's Clues to help Josh figure out what Magenta is saying!
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Falling | Pluto TV
Free movies. Free shows. NO CATCH. Pluto TV is worth falling for! #StreamNowPayNever.
Comedy Central Shares First Look at ‘South Park’ Season 26 Debut
Comedy Central has shared a clip and images for the premiere episode of the 26th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s renowned Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series, South Park, coming Wednesday, February 8… YES, THIS WEEK! All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. The new season will also roll out on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023.
Paramount+ Releases 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer
PARAMOUNT+ RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ORIGINAL SERIES “GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES”. Official Trailer Debuted Today on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Series Is Produced by Paramount Television Studios. Feb. 7, 2023 – Paramount+ today released the official trailer for the new original series GREASE: RISE OF THE...
Keith Chapman Shares Early 'PAW Patrol' Concept Art
PAW Patrol is celebrating its 10th anniversary on-air this year. The CG-animated preschool series became an instant hit, with millions of fans across the world tuning into the adventures of the pack of heroic rescue pups, who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder, as they save the citizens of Adventure Bay, and Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker becoming firm-favorites with fans.
PARAMOUNT+ INTRODUCES PEAK ROMANCE COLLECTION
The First-Ever Valentine’s Day-Inspired Collection Includes Over 200 of the Best Rom-Coms and Love Stories, Such as the New Paramount+ Original “At Midnight”. Featuring Over 10 Curated Carousels Exploring Different Genres of Romance Including Modern Love, Classic Romances, ‘90s Love or Something Like It, Twisted Romances and More.
Big Time Rush - Can't Get Enough (Official Visualizer) | Big Time Rush
Big Time Rush - Can't Get Enough (Official Visualizer) | Big Time Rush. The official visualizer for Big Time Rush's latest single, "Can't Get Enough".
Nickelodeon UK Announces 'PAW Patrol on a Stroll' Initiative to Raise Funds For Dogs Trust
Nickelodeon’s nationwide activity, Paw Patrol on a Stroll, will raise funds for Dogs Trust as well as celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated series. This spring, Nickelodeon will rollout a nationwide activity plan, inspired by the beloved preschool animated series, PAW Patrol, created by Spin Master Entertainment. Paw Patrol on a Stroll is an activity-led walk that nurseries, child carers and families can take part in with children, and will take place between 22nd-26th May to raise money for Dogs Trust.
