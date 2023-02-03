Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. The musical series takes place in 1954: four years before the original Grease, four years before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and four yeas before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. A group of fed-up outcasts, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

1 DAY AGO