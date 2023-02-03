Read full article on original website
Super! in Italy to Premiere New Episodes of 'SpongeBob' From February 13
Super!, the free-to-air (FTA) Italian kids' channel owned and operated by Paramount Global Italia, will start to premiere brand new episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants from Monday 13th February 2023 at 18:15!
The Circus Season 8 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME
The Circus pulls back the curtain on a new season of politics without precedent. Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri go beyond the headlines for an informative, inside look at the political spectacle and the issues impacting us all. Stream new episodes of The Circus starting February 26 on SHOWTIME.
Pluto TV x Drew Barrymore Falling | Pluto TV
Free movies. Free shows. NO CATCH. Pluto TV is worth falling for!
"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Come with us… for a tranquil visit to Lake Laogai… with Joel Kim Booster! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined this episode by the inimitable and truly hilarious Joel, as together they dig into the Gaang’s encounter with the mercurial Jet, their further attempts to rescue Appa, and the discovery of a significant secret woven into the political and cultural fabric of Ba Sing Se itself. And speaking of discoveries, you’ll find out about Joel’s love of the Avatarverse —including love of a certain polar bear dog and, of course, what kind of bender he would be!
Funko and Paramount Announce Nickelodeon Cartoons x Funko Digital Pop! Series 2
Funko and Paramount are partnering once again to launch a new Digital Pop! line based on Nickelodeon’s beloved cartoon programming. Releasing on February 14, Nickelodeon Cartoons x Funko Digital Pop! Series 2 features characters from some of the network’s most memorable animated series including Rugrats, Invader Zim, CatDog and Rocko’s Modern Life.
thesource.com
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 5, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for February 5, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Scott Tenorman | South Park | Comedy Central UK
Scott Tenorman Must Die | South Park | Comedy Central UK. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Gareth Gates and Divina De Campo to Headline 'The SpongeBob Musical' Tour of the UK & Ireland!. #ComedyCentralUK #SouthPark...
Blue Plays Magenta’s Clues & Celebrates Thank You Day! 🐾 w/ Josh & Miranda! | Blue’s Clues & You!
Blue Plays Magenta’s Clues & Celebrates Thank You Day! 🐾 w/ Josh & Miranda! | Blue’s Clues & You!. Today it’s whose clues? Magenta’s Clues! Join Blue and Josh for a celebration of Thank You Day by making thank you cards for their friends Miranda, Tickety Tock, and Mr. Salt & Mrs. Pepper! Then play a special round of Magenta’s Clues to help Josh figure out what Magenta is saying!
Nickelodeon Reveals 2023 Writing and Artist Program Participants
Nickelodeon Reveals New Writing and Artist Program Participants. Programs align with ‘Content for Change’ initiative, a commitment to foster inclusive and diverse talent while developing tools needed to launch careers. 4 writers and 8 artists join the annual programs. Nickelodeon has announced that 12 new participants have been...
PARAMOUNT+ AND THREE UK PARTNER FOR MOBILE DISTRIBUTION OF THE STREAMING SERVICE
Paramount+ is now available as an optional add-on for Three UK’s new monthly contract customers. Major new partnership with Three UK is the latest step in the streaming service’s strategy to grow its direct-to-consumer distribution in the UK. London, 6 February 2023: Paramount+, the global streaming service from...
The Decision-Makers: Top Kids TV Buyers Talk Content Strategies at 2023 TV Kids Festival
The 2023 TV Kids Festival opened on February 7 with Paramount UK & Ireland’s Louise Bucknole, Sky Kids’ Lucy Murphy, TFO’s Marianne Lambert and Future Today’s David Di Lorenzo articulating their acquisition strategies in a lively panel discussion moderated by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski. Bucknole...
PARAMOUNT+ INTRODUCES PEAK ROMANCE COLLECTION
The First-Ever Valentine’s Day-Inspired Collection Includes Over 200 of the Best Rom-Coms and Love Stories, Such as the New Paramount+ Original “At Midnight”. Featuring Over 10 Curated Carousels Exploring Different Genres of Romance Including Modern Love, Classic Romances, ‘90s Love or Something Like It, Twisted Romances and More.
Comedy Central Shares First Look at ‘South Park’ Season 26 Debut
Comedy Central has shared a clip and images for the premiere episode of the 26th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s renowned Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series, South Park, coming Wednesday, February 8… YES, THIS WEEK! All-new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. The new season will also roll out on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023.
Nickelodeon UK Announces 'PAW Patrol on a Stroll' Initiative to Raise Funds For Dogs Trust
Nickelodeon’s nationwide activity, Paw Patrol on a Stroll, will raise funds for Dogs Trust as well as celebrating the 10th anniversary of the animated series. This spring, Nickelodeon will rollout a nationwide activity plan, inspired by the beloved preschool animated series, PAW Patrol, created by Spin Master Entertainment. Paw Patrol on a Stroll is an activity-led walk that nurseries, child carers and families can take part in with children, and will take place between 22nd-26th May to raise money for Dogs Trust.
