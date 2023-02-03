After a 15-year hiatus from the country music scene, Shania Twain has burst back into the spotlight in full force. The 57-year-old “Up!” singer has thrilled fans with the release of her brand-new sixth studio album, Queen of Me, and has garnered a massive following online since releasing her first brand-new single in years, “Waking Up Dreaming.” However, amid her return to the spotlight, the beloved country songstress has also begun reworking her image, testing out new, brighter hair colors and a never-before-seen sense of style. Twain most recently shocked the internet during her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, dressed in a form-fitting black and white patterned suit, fire-engine-red hair, and a massive matching hat.

