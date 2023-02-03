Read full article on original website
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Pamela Anderson Breaks Silence After Tim Allen Denies ‘Home Improvement’ Flashing Allegations
Although she previously stated that she has no issues with Tim Allen, Pamela Anderson is speaking out against the Home Improvement star after the actor denied flashing her on the TV sitcom set. In her new memoir Love, Pamela, Anderson revealed that Tim Allen decided to bare it all to...
Evangeline Lilly Reveals Terrifying Details About Jeremy Renner’s ‘Near Death’ Snowplow Experience
Actress Evangeline Lilly recently visited Jeremy Renner at his home and says he’s still using a wheelchair. Renner is still healing after being run over by a snowplow on New Year’s Day. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. In an interview...
Matthew McConaughey to Play Elvis Presley in New Netflix Series, But There’s a Twist
Adding a new role to his already impressive acting resume, Matthew McConaughey is going to be voicing music icon Elvis Presley in Netflix’s new animated series Agent Elvis. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Variety reports that Agent Elvis is created by...
‘Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul Gives Heartbreaking Update on Future of Jesse Pinkman and Walter White
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston were both astounded at how natural it felt to reprise their Breaking Bad roles for a 2023 Super Bowl commercial. The iconic Walter White and Jesse Pinkman reunited to promote PopCorners during one of the most-viewed tv events this year, bringing back nostalgia for fans who had long awaited their reunion.
‘1923’s Julia Schlaepfer Teases Alexandra’s Life-Altering Choices as Show Returns From Mid-Season Hiatus
It’s been a long few weeks since 1923 aired its midseason finale, but finally, the hit Yellowstone spinoff is back.... The post ‘1923’s Julia Schlaepfer Teases Alexandra’s Life-Altering Choices as Show Returns From Mid-Season Hiatus appeared first on Outsider.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Glen Powell Teams Up With Anthony Hopkins For Upcoming Action Thriller
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is slated to join forces with silver screen legend and Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins in an upcoming film. According to reports via Deadline, the Top Gun: Mavierick player is teaming up with Hopkins in Locked. This upcoming film is a remake of the Argentinian action thriller film titled 4×4.
Ray Liotta Died Just a Week After Finishing His ‘Cocaine Bear’ Role
Actor Ray Liotta died in May 2022 but he finished work on Cocaine Bear just one week before he passed away. Director Elizabeth Banks recalls Liotta coming to wrap up his work on the film. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. “He came...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Scott Alexander Dead After Suffering Stroke
America’s Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died, according to his wife, Jenny per TMZ. TMZ reports that the magician who appeared on the sixth season of the hit reality TV competition series passed away while performing aboard a cruise ship. Alexander’s wife, Jenny shared the news on social...
‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Isn’t Ruling Out a ‘Malcolm In the Middle’ Reboot
We are certainly excited to see Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston returning to TV and revisiting his Breaking Bad role as Walter White this weekend during a brand new SuperBowl ad. However, Cranston may also be coming back to our living rooms to portray another one of his famous characters in the near future!
Shania Twain’s Bizarre 2023 Grammys Outfit Gets Mixed Reaction on Social Media
After a 15-year hiatus from the country music scene, Shania Twain has burst back into the spotlight in full force. The 57-year-old “Up!” singer has thrilled fans with the release of her brand-new sixth studio album, Queen of Me, and has garnered a massive following online since releasing her first brand-new single in years, “Waking Up Dreaming.” However, amid her return to the spotlight, the beloved country songstress has also begun reworking her image, testing out new, brighter hair colors and a never-before-seen sense of style. Twain most recently shocked the internet during her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, dressed in a form-fitting black and white patterned suit, fire-engine-red hair, and a massive matching hat.
‘Criminal Mind’ Revival Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Teasing Finale Character Return in New Photos
The finale of the Criminal Minds revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution is dropping this week. Fans of the TV drama series know that the revival will be giving us a heart-stopping finale. Especially as last week’s episode of the Paramount + series left Joe Mantegna’s David Rossi in a very dangerous position.
Keanu Reeves’ Long-Awaited Sequel Is Still Alive Despite Rumors
Last week, the new DC superhero slate of superhero film and tv projects was announced, but Keanu Reeves fans noticed a glaring omission. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studios rattled off title after title, but never once mentioned the long-in-development sequel to 2005’s Constantine. This...
‘Last Man Standing’s Nancy Travis Stars in First Look at New Hallmark Rodeo Show, ‘Ride’
Hallmark has come up with a show that looks to grab some of the audience that tunes into watching Yellowstone and stars Nancy Travis. Ride, with the Last Man Standing actress along with Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff, premieres on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. The premiere comes along with The Way Home Season 1 finale, which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.
‘1923’s Harrison Ford on Why Ranch Life Is Perfect For Him and His Family
Much like his 1923 character Jacob Dutton, Harrison Ford enjoys life on a ranch in the Mountain West region with... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford on Why Ranch Life Is Perfect For Him and His Family appeared first on Outsider.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Weighs In on the Series Coming to a Close
LL Cool J is taking a look forward while also weighing in on his show, NCIS: Los Angeles, ending after 14 seasons. He spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the GRAMMYs carpet on Sunday. On Jan. 20, CBS announced that the current 14th season would be the last for NCIS: Los Angeles.
Climber Scales Skyscraper Without Wires, Harness Ahead of Super Bowl in Terrifying Video
Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is still five days away, though you can make... The post Climber Scales Skyscraper Without Wires, Harness Ahead of Super Bowl in Terrifying Video appeared first on Outsider.
