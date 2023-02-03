ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Shania Twain’s Bizarre 2023 Grammys Outfit Gets Mixed Reaction on Social Media

After a 15-year hiatus from the country music scene, Shania Twain has burst back into the spotlight in full force. The 57-year-old “Up!” singer has thrilled fans with the release of her brand-new sixth studio album, Queen of Me, and has garnered a massive following online since releasing her first brand-new single in years, “Waking Up Dreaming.” However, amid her return to the spotlight, the beloved country songstress has also begun reworking her image, testing out new, brighter hair colors and a never-before-seen sense of style. Twain most recently shocked the internet during her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, dressed in a form-fitting black and white patterned suit, fire-engine-red hair, and a massive matching hat.
Keanu Reeves’ Long-Awaited Sequel Is Still Alive Despite Rumors

Last week, the new DC superhero slate of superhero film and tv projects was announced, but Keanu Reeves fans noticed a glaring omission. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of DC Studios rattled off title after title, but never once mentioned the long-in-development sequel to 2005’s Constantine. This...
‘Last Man Standing’s Nancy Travis Stars in First Look at New Hallmark Rodeo Show, ‘Ride’

Hallmark has come up with a show that looks to grab some of the audience that tunes into watching Yellowstone and stars Nancy Travis. Ride, with the Last Man Standing actress along with Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff, premieres on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. The premiere comes along with The Way Home Season 1 finale, which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.
