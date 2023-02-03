ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Basketball: Latest North Dakota Class B Polls – February 6

(KXNET) — The latest North Dakota Class B Polls for both Boys and Girls Basketball as of Monday, February 6 voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). Class B Boys Basketball Place Team (First Place Votes) Record 1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (17) 13-0 2. Central Cass 15-0 3. […]
North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) approves three-class basketball for 2023-2024 season

(KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) has announced that three-class basketball will officially begin next season in the fall of 2023. During a meeting held by the NDHSAA, board members shared the results of a poll regarding the latest proposal for three-class basketball in North Dakota. The results showed that roughly […]
Nine Recruits Graduate from NDHP Law Enforcement Training

Graduates include: Brady Aberle, Williston, ND; John Bartlette, Grand Forks, ND; Justin Cote-Kanning, Bottineau, ND; Austin Erickson, Devils Lake, ND; Abe Johannes, Vergas, MN; Jonathan Kramer, Bismarck, ND; Tanner Lembke, Mohall, ND; Camron McFarland, Donnybrook, ND; and Benjamin Wenger, Fargo, ND. VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – Nine troopers graduated from...
Monday Scoreboard – February 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLCoyotes 3, Wild 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56 Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28 Centerville 49, Chester 48 Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32 Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58 Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54 Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, […]
Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
Boat Ownership In America: Where Does North Dakota Rank?

I don't know about you, but all of these 30s and 40-degree temperatures have me thinking about spring fishing. Yep, spring fever means the maiden voyage on the Missouri River and chasing those tasty walleyes. For me anyway. Let's face it. We love our boats and pontoons in Bismarck Mandan....
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
Ridiculously low-scoring game in Oklahoma shows the need for shot clocks in high school basketball across the country

It’s long overdue for shot clocks to be mandatory in all high school basketball games. The latest example of why shot clocks are necessary came Tuesday night in Oklahoma as Weatherford High School beat Anadarko by the riveting score of 4-2. Yes, there were six combined points throughout all four quarters of the boys' basketball game and Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime.
Saturday’s SD Powerball drawing lands two big winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Lottery Facebook post, Saturday’s Powerball drawing featured two $50,000 winners. If you bought a Powerball at the Don’s Sinclair in Pierre or the southern Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, you may be a lucky winner. If your ticket matches the winning numbers, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize.
Two new inductees to North Dakota Ag Hall of Fame announced

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakotans are being inducted into the state Agricultural Hall of Fame next month. Nancy Jo Bateman has been executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, the longest-serving beef council executive in the nation. Jerry Doan, who grew up on Black Leg...
Wineries in North Dakota are becoming more common

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Wineries in North Dakota has been a growing business over the past few years, but how can we compete with wineries in warmer climates? The North Dakota Grape and Wine Association President says 20 years ago our state only had about 4 wineries. Fast forward to now, and there are about […]
How To Tell If Someone Is Rich In North Dakota

Want to know how you can spot the upper echelon of North Dakota? Here are a few signs a person has "Money, money, money." -- Obligatory ABBA reference. Farming and ranching is one of the most prosperous gigs in this state. I'd never turn my nose up to a farmer or rancher; they are sitting on acres and acres of land, and that costs a boatload of money. That's not to mention the equipment, livestock, and other investments they've made. The money that goes into and comes out of farming is obscene. Obscene in a good way.
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
North Dakota may change the way spousal support works

BISMARCK, ND. - North Dakota is considering a bill that would change how spousal support, also known as alimony, is calculated and paid. The proposed bill would create new guidelines for the amount and duration of alimony payments and take into account factors such as the length of the marriage and the earning capacity of each spouse.
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
