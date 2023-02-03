Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
A New Mexican Restaurant, Taqueria Los Altos, Is Debuting in Oakland
The eatery will open at 6638 Bancroft Avenue, near Egg Roll Kitchen, Mi Zacatecas Mexican Food, and Tasty Szechuan.
Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion
OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people. Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings says he was robbed in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows […]
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was declared...
oaklandside.org
After ‘heartbreaking’ vandalism, Sausal Creek plant nursery volunteers pick up the pieces
This piece was produced by Bay Nature, a nonprofit, independent media organization that connects the people of the San Francisco Bay Area to the natural world. When Ella Matsuda got to the Friends of Sausal Creek nursery in Oakland’s Joaquin Miller Park around 3:45 pm on Jan. 20, it looked as if a natural disaster had blown through.
Contra Costa Herald
The Wright Social Spot celebrates the Bay Area’s best 2023 Pre-Valentine’s Party
Dinner & Live Music Show & Celebrating February Birthdays. Presented by Wright’s Catering and The Wright Social Spot. $75 per person. Purchase your tickets today on EventBrite. The Wright Social Spot welcomes our first event of 2023 with The Best Indoor Pre-Valentines Dinner & February Birthday’s Event of the...
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
SFist
7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday
Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
Why many Bay Area movie theaters' best seats will soon cost extra
Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra. AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more. The Bay Area...
Who, what, when, where: Your 2023 S.F. Chinese New Year Parade primer
One of the most iconic parades in the country returns to — or more accurately, hops into — the streets of downtown San Francisco on Saturday. The City’s historic Chinese New Year parade kicks off at 5:15 p.m., and will feature dozens of vendors, floats, lion dancers and more as it winds through the heart of the Financial District. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the upcoming parade...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SF Black-owned bakery seeks to transform traditional sourdough
(KRON) — We're celebrating Black History Month at KRON4. Rize Up is a San Francisco Black-owned bakery focused on reinventing the traditional sourdough bread. Founder Azikiwee "Z" Anderson shares more about its origin story.
Oakland businesses deal with string of break-ins
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks. Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business. The manager said the person opened […]
Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward
OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
bayareaparent.com
How to Raise a STEAM Savvy Student
Raising a child with STEAM smarts takes more than multiplication flashcards and periodic table drills. Experts say that the best learning comes by making connections to the real world, observing and doing. Fortunately, the Bay Area is full of fun, hands-on STEAM activities and venues for families. Plus. there are...
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
thelog.com
Bizarre Facts: Strange Bone Washes Ashore in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO— Shorelines are often littered with driftwood and other trash and treasures that wash ashore. But one item caught the eye of beachgoer Elke Teichmann when she spotted something unusual looking on the sand of Fort Funston beach. The recent storms that California has been experiencing bring everything...
Comments / 0