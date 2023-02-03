Read full article on original website
Black Hills State men 20-1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School. His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him. ”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming...
Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
Snow & Wind will impact the morning commute Thursday
The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years. Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. South Dakota to continue to research children's mental health. Updated: 4...
On the lookout for volunteers to make this year’s Youth & Family Services’ Kids Fair successful
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On April 1 and April 2 the long-awaited Youth and Family Services’ 26th Annual Kids Fair will be all of the craze for area kids. Before the kick-off for the annual event, they need 400 volunteers to make it happen. Check out the above interview and follow this link to learn more about getting involved.
City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is now officially looking for someone to put on the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show. The Public Works Committee approved an authorization to solicit proposals for fireworks show contractors last week. The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a...
A Valentine’s date that’s sure to get couples hearts racing
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentine’s Day is a week away and while a romantic dinner date might sound fun, some people might be looking to spice it up. Love on all Levels at the Rush Mountain Adventure Park invites couples to enjoy a candlelight stroll through the Rushmore cave while enjoying live music, food, and beverages.
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
Love is in the air, and so are Valentine’s Day Scams
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted consumers will spend about 26 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day, which averages out to $192.80 per person. According to an NRF survey, 35% of people plan to buy their Valentine’s Day gift online. Valentine’s Day...
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
