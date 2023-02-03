ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Black Hills State men 20-1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team has won seven games in a row to run its record to 20-1 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to take on Colorado Springs and Regis this weekend.
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

STM boys and RC Christian girls earn victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys basketball team improved to 15-2 with a 75-46 victory over Red Cloud Tuesday night. The Rapid City Christian girls improved to 13-3 by knocking off Belle Fourche 53-41. The Comet boys also earned a victory over the Broncs.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
kotatv.com

Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
kotatv.com

RCAS board opposes proposed social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After debate and several amendments to a resolution, the Rapid City School Board unanimously declared themselves against the state’s new social studies standards supported by Gov. Kristi Noem. The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance. Every...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats. For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters. The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow & Wind will impact the morning commute Thursday

The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years. Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. South Dakota to continue to research children's mental health. Updated: 4...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is now officially looking for someone to put on the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show. The Public Works Committee approved an authorization to solicit proposals for fireworks show contractors last week. The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A Valentine’s date that’s sure to get couples hearts racing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentine’s Day is a week away and while a romantic dinner date might sound fun, some people might be looking to spice it up. Love on all Levels at the Rush Mountain Adventure Park invites couples to enjoy a candlelight stroll through the Rushmore cave while enjoying live music, food, and beverages.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Love is in the air, and so are Valentine’s Day Scams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year the National Retail Federation (NRF) predicted consumers will spend about 26 billion dollars on Valentine’s Day, which averages out to $192.80 per person. According to an NRF survey, 35% of people plan to buy their Valentine’s Day gift online. Valentine’s Day...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy