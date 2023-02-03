ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

West Valley police searching for suspect in apartment stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing on Tuesday night in West Valley City. The victim is recovering from multiple wounds this morning. According to West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt, officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. about...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Sugarhouse Fire report has possible causes

Courtney Parker, a board member with the Family Haven, shares tips for adults who are hesitant to ask for help in parenting. Family and Friends Celebrate 8-Year-Old Who Died …. An 8-year-old boy died after falling from a slide on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary School playground on Monday,...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Two cars crash into Pleasant View buildings in one day

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – There were two separate incidents of cars crashing into buildings in Pleasant View on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the North View Fire District. The first crash happened near 1100 West and 2700 North where a silver car crashed through the front windows of...
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40

HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Homeless man allegedly attempted to steal random luggage at airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say a homeless man attempted to take two pieces of luggage from a bag claim carousel that did not belong to him on Sunday. According to Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer working at the Salt Lake International Aiport watched a man who was described as having a “strong odor of urine” take two bags off of a bag claim carousel just before 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness

Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness.
WOODS CROSS, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

