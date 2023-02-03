Man dies, identified in officer-involved shooting on South Carolina Ave. SLED responding.

Read full article on original website
South Carolina Deputies Shot a Man After Repeatedly Stabbing a K-9 During Standoff
A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.
Police, coroner respond to stabbing death at Greenville County apartment complex
A man was found dead early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Senior Deputy Coroner Kristy Strange said police were called about 6:45 a.m. to the Arbors at Brookfield apartments on East Butler Road in Mauldin about a stabbing. More headlines:. She identified...
Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clinton Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton city park Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the park after someone reported there was an unresponsive man possibly suffering from a medical issue. They added that they arrived at the scene and found the man dead.
Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in Roebuck Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from South Carolina said the crash happened along Old Georgia Road near Blackstock Road at around 12:02 p.m. According to troopers, the driver was driving along...
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Man sentenced to 30 years after 2019 Halloween night shooting
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s office said a man is sentenced to 30 years in prison after shooting and killing a man on Halloween night in 2019 when he would not return his belongings. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice gave his belongings to a man...
Teen critically injured, teen charged following shooting in Anderson Co.
A 16-year-old has been charged following a shooting that critically injured another teen Monday evening in Anderson County.
Teen charged after shot fired left teen critically hurt in Anderson Co., deputies say
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was shot and critically injured in a shooting that took place in Pelzer Monday night. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to Foster Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the teen who was shot.
Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex
A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim was found “unresponsive” when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.
Upstate student arrested and another injured after fight on school bus
An altercation between students on an Anderson County bus left one injured and another in custody. Williamston Police were called around 3:30PM Tuesday after the bus driver stopped the bus and got students off the bus before Police arrived.
Teen in critical condition after being shot by another teen in South Carolina, deputies say
PELZER, S.C. — One teen is in critical condition and another is facing charges after a shooting inside a home where teens had gathered, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to Foster Street in Pelzer at about 7 p.m. Monday. They said a...
Upstate man sentenced to 20 years for shooting another man in the face
The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor said a man pleaded guilty to 20 years in prison after he shot another man in the face.
Spartanburg man sentenced after dispute with landlord led to shooting
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Office of Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man recently pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting that injured one person. Officials said 25-year-old Roque Deleon pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and...
Woman found dead inside Greenville Co. apartment
Upstate county among deadliest in state for 2022 …. Preliminary data gathered by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed some good news for the state in 2022, with an exception for drivers one Upstate county. Upstate law enforcement seeking pay raises for men …. Upstate law enforcement seeking...
Men arrested during traffic stop on a slew of charges in Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash
One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Greenville, SC, apartment, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The sheriff's office and coroner in Greenville County are investigating a woman's death after she was found unresponsive at an apartment. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville at 11:43 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
