Comments / 0

 

Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Father appears in court after police say he kidnapped his daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
KOKOMO, IN
Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping missing Muncie mother's child

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman connected to the disappearance of a Muncie mother more than nine years after she was last seen. Ashley Mullis disappeared in September 2013 and her parents reported her missing the next month. On Wednesday, detectives from...
MUNCIE, IN
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
KOKOMO, IN
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Search for accused Johnson County scammer hits another state

WHITELAND, Ind. — The search for a Johnson County scammer, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his customers, has hit the road to another state. Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Missing Indianapolis man located, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 31-year-old man has been located. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police said Grant Davis has been located and thanked the community for their assistance. According to police, Davis was last seen Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court, near 82nd...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday during what officers believe was an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
