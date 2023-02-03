Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
Man sentenced for killing boyfriend of the mother of his child in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was sentenced to nearly a century in prison for killing another man and injuring a woman in a shooting that happened while the woman's children were home. Jashawn Jones was sentenced to 95 years in prison for killing Stephen Banks in Lawrence in April...
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Father appears in court after police say he kidnapped his daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — A father charged with kidnapping his baby daughter and causing a statewide Silver Alert is not allowed to have any contact with the three-month-old girl, a judge decided in court on Wednesday. Lawrence Whitsitt made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning at the Marion County Community Justice...
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
Lawsuit against city, IMPD dismissed in death of Chris Beaty
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Indianapolis city leaders and IMPD for the death of Cathedral High School graduate and former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty. Beaty, who was also known as "Mr. Indianapolis," was trying to help someone from being robbed when he was...
2-vehicle crash claims life of Kokomo man
INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday. The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North. A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar...
Man convicted of murder in 2020 fatal shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted in the June 2020 murder of another man on the far east side of Indianapolis. A jury found Jeremy Satisfield guilty of murdering Zyair Herron after a two-day trial. He was also convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Woman arrested, accused of kidnapping missing Muncie mother's child
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman connected to the disappearance of a Muncie mother more than nine years after she was last seen. Ashley Mullis disappeared in September 2013 and her parents reported her missing the next month. On Wednesday, detectives from...
Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded. Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000...
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indy home
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death. She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day. "There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and...
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Search for accused Johnson County scammer hits another state
WHITELAND, Ind. — The search for a Johnson County scammer, accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from his customers, has hit the road to another state. Police say the wanted man, who targeted people trying to restore their cars, is at it again, now stealing from people in West Virginia.
Missing Indianapolis man located, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a missing 31-year-old man has been located. In a tweet Tuesday morning, police said Grant Davis has been located and thanked the community for their assistance. According to police, Davis was last seen Sunday, Feb. 5 in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court, near 82nd...
WTHR
4 teens arrested for beating Lafayette man with a hammer
Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Hugo Ortiz Guzman, of Lafayette, severely beaten. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Tiki Bob's closing, owner calls behavior at bar 'abhorrent'
INDIANAPOLIS — For more than two decades Tiki Bob's Cantina has been one of the many places in downtown Indianapolis for nightlife. The owners have reportedly decided to shut it down. One of the owners shared a Facebook post about the decision to close. "Sadly, I no longer have...
Police ask for help finding suspect in downtown Indianapolis stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday during what officers believe was an attempted robbery. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Pennsylvania Street. Police said the man had two stab wounds and was in good condition. He was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
40K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0