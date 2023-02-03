Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford Health plans new Detroit hospital, research center, mixed-use campus
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Henry Ford Health announced an endeavor Wednesday that includes building a new hospital, research center, and walkable campus in Detroit's New Center. According to the health system, the new hospital and patient tower will be more than 1 million square feet. This state-of-the-art hospital will be connected to the existing hospital via tunnels. Around the hospital, there will be a mixed-use campus featuring retail and residential spaces, along with green space where possible.
fox2detroit.com
No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible
FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
fox2detroit.com
New Henry Ford Health campus coming to Detroit
Henry Ford Health announced Wednesday that the health system will be building a campus that will include a new hospital, research center, housing, and retail in Detroit's New Center. The project will be a partnership between Henry Ford, the Pistons, and Michigan State University.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
fox2detroit.com
Livonia church bands together to help people in Syria, Turkey after deadly earthquake -- How to donate
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Members of the Basilica of St. Mary Livonia church are raising money to help people in Syria and Turkey after an earthquake killed thousands. Wafi Albarshini and his wife, Nesrin, are from Syria, along with many parishioners at their church. Now they are raising money to aid in earthquake relief efforts in Syria, a nation that has already been devastated by civil war.
fox2detroit.com
When does Daylight Saving Time start in 2023? Everything to know about ‘Springing Forward’
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Do you feel the sun starting to linger in the sky a bit longer than yesterday? What about when you compare it to a few weeks ago? Believe it or not, we're gaining roughly 2 minutes of sunlight every single day. As we inch closer to March (and Spring, in general), it also gets us closer to springing forward.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit church needs help replacing broken furnaces
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Over the weekend, Greater Dequindre Church Ministries in Detroit couldn't even stream services because it was too cold inside. "It was freezing. The temperature in here was 37," said Dr. Rev. Robert Bullard Jr. Both furnaces in the church failed, and replacing them is expensive. "The...
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Macomb County deputies comfort stressed out man with hug, conversation
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy was called to check on a driver who appeared to be passed out in a car recently, he discovered an upset man who was crying. The man told Deputy Jake Thorne that he needed to pull over on...
fox2detroit.com
Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
fox2detroit.com
Grow Detroit's Young Talent program accepting summer job applications now
The Grow Detroit's Young Talent program is back for its ninth year. It not only provides a paycheck -- but also the promise of a better future with jobs at companies like General Motors, DTE Energy, and JP Morgan Chase. Go to https://gdyt.org/ for more info.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
