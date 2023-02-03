ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

sfstandard.com

New Oysters and Wine Spot Coming Soon to San Francisco

Oh, shuck. A new oysters and wine bar called Little Shucker is taking over the long-dormant Pacific Heights location of The Grove. The new eatery recently posted a liquor license application notice on the window of the vacant storefront at 2016 Fillmore St. The opening date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that Little Shucker comes to us from the folks behind The Snug, a cocktail bar located nearby at Fillmore and Clay streets. It joins a thriving culinary corridor that includes SPQR, Pizzeria Delfina and Noosh.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma protesters put more heat on developer Ken Mattson

A group of nearly 50 protestors gathered Saturday at the long-dormant Cocoa Planet building, one of the many Ken Mattson properties in Sonoma Valley that sit empty, neglected and blighted. The action was organized by the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed to fight the idea of a County-funded...
SONOMA, CA
Eater

23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
BERKELEY, CA
107.3 KFFM

7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA

CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
OAKLAND, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Forward Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that Forward, a members-only healthcare clinic, is coming to Broadway Plaza, probably where Brighton Collectibles used to be, sometime this year. Check out how it works here and watch for updates on their Walnut Creek page here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sfstandard.com

A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer

The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday

Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
BRISBANE, CA
OnlyInYourState

Sausalito Is A Small Town With Only 7,000 Residents But Has Some Of The Best Food In Northern California

Perhaps you know Sausalito as one of the most picturesque coastal towns in Northern California. Its pristine waterfront location makes it the perfect place to escape for a day. From shopping to water sports to art galleries and more, you’ll find something to love about this charming town. But what makes Sausalito special is that the city is home to some of the best food in Northern California.
SAUSALITO, CA

