sfstandard.com
New Oysters and Wine Spot Coming Soon to San Francisco
Oh, shuck. A new oysters and wine bar called Little Shucker is taking over the long-dormant Pacific Heights location of The Grove. The new eatery recently posted a liquor license application notice on the window of the vacant storefront at 2016 Fillmore St. The opening date has yet to be announced, but what we do know is that Little Shucker comes to us from the folks behind The Snug, a cocktail bar located nearby at Fillmore and Clay streets. It joins a thriving culinary corridor that includes SPQR, Pizzeria Delfina and Noosh.
10 Bay Area Apartments That Are Under $1,000 a Month
San Fransisco, CA. - The San Fransisco Bay Area is one of the most expensive regions to live in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest 737-square-foot apartment is a staggering $3,340 a month!
sonomasun.com
Sonoma protesters put more heat on developer Ken Mattson
A group of nearly 50 protestors gathered Saturday at the long-dormant Cocoa Planet building, one of the many Ken Mattson properties in Sonoma Valley that sit empty, neglected and blighted. The action was organized by the community group Wake Up Sonoma, which formed to fight the idea of a County-funded...
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
7 of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Bites in Northern CA
CALIFORNIA, THE PLACE WHERE FOOD DREAMS COME TRUE... On your next road trip or trek to Cali, make some space to stop by and eat something at one of these 7 Northern California eats that Guy Fieri loves to visit on the Food Network. Fieri has several TV shows that highlight menus from “Flavortown”, including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Big Bite, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, and his latest project, Guy’s All-American Road Trip.
beyondthecreek.com
Forward Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that Forward, a members-only healthcare clinic, is coming to Broadway Plaza, probably where Brighton Collectibles used to be, sometime this year. Check out how it works here and watch for updates on their Walnut Creek page here.
7x7.com
Inside Birch & Rye, NorCal's Only New Restaurant Nominated for a James Beard Award
Despite a glut of fantastic restaurants opening in the Bay Area and Wine Country last year, the list of semi-finalists for the prestigious James Beard Award for best new restaurant included just one from Northern California: Birch & Rye. No one who follows the Bay Area food scene was surprised...
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFist
7 Mile House Celebrates Its 165th Anniversary On Saturday
Established in 1858, 7 Mile House at the SF-Brisbane border turns 165 years old on Saturday, and is celebrating with $1.65 Jack Daniels shots, free adobo, and the Kindle release of the book detailing the Gold Rush-era restaurant's (often outlaw) 165-year history. You might know the Geneva Avenue at Bayshore...
OnlyInYourState
Sausalito Is A Small Town With Only 7,000 Residents But Has Some Of The Best Food In Northern California
Perhaps you know Sausalito as one of the most picturesque coastal towns in Northern California. Its pristine waterfront location makes it the perfect place to escape for a day. From shopping to water sports to art galleries and more, you’ll find something to love about this charming town. But what makes Sausalito special is that the city is home to some of the best food in Northern California.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
OnlyInYourState
Feast On Fried Fish Caught Straight From The Pacific At This Northern California Seafood Shack
Sometimes you just have a hankering for comfort food. Something creamy, decadent, salty, or perhaps fried (or all of the above!). If you’re in San Francisco, one of the best seafood shacks in Northern California is the Woodhouse Fish Co. Crunchy fried fish is just the beginning of what you can feast on here!
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Contra Costa Animal Services offering free adoptions due to overcrowded shelters
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees for the month of February in an effort to alleviate overcrowded shelters. The agency is looking to clear kennel space with the county shelter at or near capacity, according to a press release from CCAS. The agency is also seeking […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Developer Bill Gallaher sells Elnoka site, detailing frustrations over Santa Rosa planning process
In 2009, longtime Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher vowed he would see through to the end a housing project on 69 acres off Highway 12 on Santa Rosa’s hilly eastern edge. Several versions of his plans failed to make it to the City Council, languishing in the development pipeline...
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
