Biden wants to bring back the expanded Child Tax Credit, a monthly check to families with children
President Joe Biden called for Congress to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit during his second State of the Union address Tuesday. In a State of the Union address that focused largely on economic and pocketbook issues, President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to revive the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC), a policy from the first year of his presidency that significantly cut the child poverty level in the U.S.
