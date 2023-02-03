Downtown Silver Spring has landed two major tenants with Uniqlo and Golds Gym signing on, according to a BizJournals report. Uniqlo opened its first and only other MoCo location in September of 2018 in Pike & Rose. The Downtown Silver Spring location will be taking over the 10,058 SF space at 914 Ellsworth St that was formerly home to Ulta prior to the move to its current location in Downtown Silver Spring. Gold’s Gym will be taking over 25,000 SF space that was occupied by Washington Sports Club until Fall 2020. Both are expected to open by the end of 2023.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO