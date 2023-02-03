Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Statement on FBI Investigation into Targeted Plot to Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
“I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of Maryland’s electrical substations. Our state and local law enforcement authorities are working in partnership with the F.B.I. to assist with any follow-up investigative work they need. This collaborative effort is vital to protecting critical infrastructure across Maryland, and I’m grateful to the men and women protecting our state.”
mocoshow.com
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Joins Local Jurisdictions to Create Regional Fair Housing Plan
The City of Gaithersburg joins the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) and seven local jurisdictions to create a joint Regional Fair Housing Plan, which provides strategies to expand access to safe and affordable housing, increase investment and resources in priority areas, and create more inclusive communities. The plan includes...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive, Montgomery Planning Form Development Review Process Workgroup
Interagency workgroup to examine the county’s process for reviewing development projects to ensure economic competitiveness and to recommend possible improvements; findings will be delivered by October 15, 2023 to the Montgomery County Delegation. The Montgomery County House Delegation, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, and the Montgomery County Planning Department,...
mocoshow.com
Poolesville is Maryland’s First Municipality to get LED Rate of $1 Per Light Per Month
“This is an exciting time for Poolesville as we are embarking on several fronts to foster conservation, smart energy and green initiatives. A pilot project consisting of LED streetlight installation is just another way that we are able to demonstrate how even a small Town such as ours can champion green initiatives.”
mocoshow.com
Lawyer or Retired Judge Needed for Role with County’s Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Office of the County Attorney seeks expressions of interest from lawyers interested in being appointed, pursuant to Montgomery County Charter Section 213, as special counsel to provide legal services to the newly formed Police Accountability Board (PAB) and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) sitting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Additional information on the PAB/ACC can be found here.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Arrested For Phishing Theft of $375K
Per Seymour, Connecticut Police: On February 1, 2023, following a lengthy and complex investigation by the Seymour Police Department Detective Bureau with assistance from the Gaithersburg Police Department in Maryland, Officers from both Departments arrested the following individual, Charles Ukasanya, for his role in the theft of approximately $375,000 in funds from the Town of Seymour.
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Pushes Back Opening Date of Silver Spring Store By a Week
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023”, and then set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd. The date was pushed back to Thursday, February 16th, and again recently to Tuesday, February 23rd, according to its Google listing. Nike is also opening a store in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
BooBoo Pho Now Open
BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
mocoshow.com
Signage Up at Upcoming Korean Taco Grill
Coming Soon signage is up at TaKorean, a Korean taco grill that is taking over the recently-closed Nalley Fresh location at 261 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant offers Korean style tacos and bowls. This will be opening its first location outside of D.C and is advertising a spring opening.
mocoshow.com
Overturned Vehicle on SB 355 in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have responded to a call for a crash on on Frederick Rd (Rt 355) near Professional Drive in Gaithersburg. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision between two vehicles caused one to overturn blocking most lanes on southbound 355 and some lanes northbound. Emergency Medical Services are evaluating a few patients with non-life threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Uniqlo and Gold’s Gym Are Coming to Downtown Silver Spring
Downtown Silver Spring has landed two major tenants with Uniqlo and Golds Gym signing on, according to a BizJournals report. Uniqlo opened its first and only other MoCo location in September of 2018 in Pike & Rose. The Downtown Silver Spring location will be taking over the 10,058 SF space at 914 Ellsworth St that was formerly home to Ulta prior to the move to its current location in Downtown Silver Spring. Gold’s Gym will be taking over 25,000 SF space that was occupied by Washington Sports Club until Fall 2020. Both are expected to open by the end of 2023.
mocoshow.com
MCPS SMOB Nominating Convention to Be Held on February 15
The Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) Nominating Convention will be held on February 15, 2023 at Watkins Mill High School. Delegates from across Montgomery County Public Schools middle and high schools will convene to elect the two finalists for SMOB. The current candidates for the 46th SMOB are as follows:
mocoshow.com
Virtual Meeting on the Tuckerman Lane Road Diet Pilot to be Held Wednesday, Feb. 15
Per MCDOT: Community members are invited to attend a virtual meeting on the one-year Tuckerman Lane Road Diet Pilot program on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. via Teams. The proposed pilot will reduce the roadway from four to two lanes, with a single lane in each direction between Old Georgetown Road and MD 355/Rockville Pike.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Kenwood Park Community Sidewalk in Bethesda to be Held on Wednesday, March 1
Per MCDOT: On Wednesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss the proposed construction of sidewalks on the following roadways:. the south, even-numbered side of Durbin Roadfrom Bradley Boulevard to Hopewood Street;. the north, odd-numbered side of...
mocoshow.com
Head Varsity Girls Volleyball Coach at Magruder High School Announces Retirement After 30 Years
Head Varsity Girls Volleyball Coach at Magruder High School Scott Zanni announced his retirement today. Zanni has been coaching high school volleyball for 30 years, with the last 27 being at Magruder in Derwood. In 2019, the Magruder Varsity Girls team won the 3A state championship with a 25-0 record. Below is the resignation letter he submitted to Magruder Principal Dr. Leroy Evans:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Releases 2022 ‘Age Friendly Initiative Progress Report’ That Highlights Innovative Growth to Service Delivery for Older Residents
Per Montgomery County: Reaffirming Montgomery County’s commitment to making the community a true “Community for a Lifetime,” the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has released its 2022 progress report on implementing the County’s Age-Friendly Initiative. The initiative is an effort to enhance the County as a place where all residents can age, thrive to their full potential and help make the County a better, stronger, and more inclusive community. The report is produced every two years as an update for County officials, the County’s Commission on Aging, AARP and the greater community at large.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. to Interview Candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board and Vote on State Transportation Priorities Letter
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson will recognize the 130th Anniversary of the Noyes Library for Young Children. The second, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize Animal Services Officer Dany Flores-Lopez.
mocoshow.com
Work Begins at Future Purple Line Station at Silver Spring Library
Purple Line work began this week on the future Silver Spring Library station at the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library. Walls and fencing were installed and PurpleLineMD has made it clear that access to the library & businesses on Bonifant St will always be maintained throughout the construction phase (photographs below).
Comments / 0