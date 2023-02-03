Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
With history of looking within, top-rated Ascension public schools seek new leader
Ascension Parish school officials hope to have a new superintendent hired and under contract by mid-April, more than two months before the outgoing public schools chief, David Alexander, is expected to retire, officials said. Last month, Alexander announced his plan to leave when his contract expires June 30. He declined...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana's assistant parish manager named new interim parish manager
Following the resignation of Joseph Moreau, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury named Yamesha Harris as interim parish manager at its Feb. 6 meeting. Moreau’s resignation was effective Feb. 8, when his retirement and uncompensated work time were scheduled to run out, jurors said. Harris, who is the jury...
theadvocate.com
Horse collapses, left to die in front of Southern University Law Center, officials say
A horse collapsed and died on the Southern University campus Monday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control and Rescue Center. Officials say someone rode the horse onto campus and fled when it collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. Animal control authorities are working...
theadvocate.com
Fire and Police Board finds Guillory in the wrong for firing officer in 2020 hog-tying incident
In the latest review of a Lafayette Police Department officer’s 2020 firing, the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board decided Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s firing of the officer was without good faith and just cause. In July 2020, Officer Jeremy Robert was fired after Guillory viewed a...
theadvocate.com
Sheriff says West Baton Rouge clerk fudged traffic fine records, stole nearly $159,000
A West Baton Rouge Parish traffic court clerk is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the parish over a two-year period, according to sheriff's office records. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office is also investigating Deputy Traffic Clerk Mandy Miller, who was arrested late last month. According to the sheriff's...
theadvocate.com
Most new Ascension neighborhoods have little-known extra road tax
If you've bought a house in the newest neighborhoods of Ascension Parish over the past two years, you're probably paying extra property taxes for the long-term maintenance of roads where you live. Most new neighborhoods in Ascension have special taxing districts established before the first house is built and without...
theadvocate.com
New city council profile: DeVirgilio works to improve partnerships as city tackles growth
Editor's note: This is the third of a five-part series on the members of the Zachary City Council. Four members are new and one incumbent was reelected. In 2000, Ambre DeVirgilio moved by herself from Baton Rouge to New York City with three suitcases and a dream of working in the fashion industry.
theadvocate.com
Student brings THC-infused gummies to a Baton Rouge school
A sixth-grader at Southeast Middle School in Baton Rouge was taken into custody Monday after that student brought a bottle of gummies infused with THC that three other students ingested. The 12-year-old student who brought the marijuana edible to school has been booked into juvenile detention. The child is facing...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette-based energy industry organization names executive director
Fumy Rita was named executive director for LAGCOE, the Lafayette-based nonprofit energy industry organization. Rita, previously the organization’s director of operations and international affairs, will lead the organization through new initiatives as it positions itself to face the future of the energy industry, the group announced Monday. She replaces Sara Bourque, who was in the position since Aug. 2021.
theadvocate.com
Zachary students names to Mississippi State University honors list
Mississippi State University named 4,174 students to the fall 2022 president's list. Monet McDaniels and Owen Walters, of Zachary, are on the list. Students on the list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
theadvocate.com
The Livingston Parish president's race is on. Here's who has announced a bid so far.
After longtime Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced late last year he will not seek a fourth term, the race to determine his replacement cranked into full gear. So far, two Livingston Parish Council members have announced a bid to replace Ricks: Councilman Jeff Ard announced candidacy last month and Councilman Randy Delatte announced his bid Monday.
theadvocate.com
She's a 'city nerd' who works to figure out what makes a community thrive
Carlee Alm-LaBar is the executive director of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. Across her 20-year career primarily in nonprofit and government, Alm-LaBar has become a champion for strong communities and civic engagement. Her role at the foundation leverages her experiences in its investment areas of education, community engagement and disaster relief.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
theadvocate.com
Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says
A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
theadvocate.com
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary
First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
