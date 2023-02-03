ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Trial postponed to May for woman accused of driving intoxicated and killing siblings on Panama

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Man who killed Bakersfield 3 member seeks murder conviction reversal

An attorney representing a man convicted of murdering a Bakersfield 3 member — a group of three local people who either were killed or disappeared — filed this week an opening brief with the 5th District Court of Appeal to argue for the reversal of his client’s murder conviction.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting

A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield. “The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her

A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman’s car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her. David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Uncle shoots at his kin during family dispute

A Bakersfield man shot at one of his kin during a “family dispute” Monday morning, police reported, adding that no one was struck by a bullet. Benny Laws, 40, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Bakersfield Police Department said a firearm was seized.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot in front yard of his home, suspect at large: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was shot in the front yard of his home Monday evening in East Bakersfield and police are looking for the shooter, according to a news release from the department. Around 7:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, just […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says. The 26-year-old mother […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP: Alleged drunken driver ran stop sign, left scene of deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle on Saturday and was hit by a pickup, killing a passenger in the stolen car, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers released more details Monday about the deadly crash that occurred over the weekend. According to a CHP release, Timothy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO sheriff, CSUB police chief testify in retrial of ex-KCSO deputy convicted of murdering 2 women

A retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy convicted of killing two prostitutes has drawn witness testimony from many disparate people — former sex workers, deputy district attorneys reading transcripts of KCSO officials who’ve died and a fingerprint expert from a state department. Entering the approximately 11th day of trial on Monday, prosecutors questioned the heads of two Bakersfield law enforcement agencies.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Demonstrators hope ‘Killing County’ docuseries will spark change

The release of the docuseries “Killing County” — chronicling killings by police and deputies — injected new life into calls by Bakersfield families for accountability from law enforcement. Family and friends demonstrated Tuesday along Rosedale Highway during rush hour traffic to capitalize on the buzz generated...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 person dead after crash on South Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian crash near South Union Avenue and Adams Street Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the crash was reported around 6:49 p.m. This crash was believed to be a hit-and-run but a highway patrol […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Search underway for missing 20-year-old man

Community members are asked to help find a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday in central Bakersfield and is considered at risk because he has medical conditions. David Amatrading, a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the 2700 block of San Emidio...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 Man dead after shooting on Baker Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a shooting at the 600 block of Baker Street on February 4th. Bakersfield Police responded to a shooting at about 1:30 AM when they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was provided medical aid, but he...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy