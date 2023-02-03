Read full article on original website
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
James Harden Made A Cold Response To Kyrie Irving Getting Traded To The Mavericks
James Harden had an uninterested answer to the news of Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
As LeBron James’ legend grows, so does the appreciation of his high school teammates and opponents for their time in greatness’ shadow
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school down the street couldn’t stand The Kid From Akron. During LeBron James’ high school career, few teams suffered more of his punishment than Archbishop Hoban, James’ crosstown rival, located 3 miles north of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Knights lost five games...
Lakers reportedly land D’Angelo Russell and send Russell Westbrook to Jazz in three-team trade
In L.A., D’Angelo Russell is in and Russell Westbrook is out. According to numerous reports, the Lakers have acquired D’Angelo Russell in a three-team trade with Minnesota and Utah. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers land Russell and Minnesota’s Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, the Timberwolves will receive...
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
Guardians set their minor league coaches; debating MLB’s unbreakable records: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — LeBron James became the NBA all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, sparking debate over whether or not his record of 38,388-plus points will ever be broken. That got us to thinking on Wednesday’s podcast about which MLB career records are most unbreakable?. Paul Hoynes and Joe...
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
